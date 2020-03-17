Knicks Daily Roundup 3/17: Mitch Wants History and What Fans Will Miss About the Knicks

-Some might say the Knicks didn't have much to play for even if the NBA season was continuing, but that's far from the truth for any rebuilding team. Fans were calling for more minutes for New York's greener players. Now, those same fans are unsure when or if they will get to see that. Our own David Vertsberger wrote about five things that were taken away from Knicks supporters with the NBA season suspended.

-One thing that Knicks fans were looking forward to tracking was if Mitchell Robinson would break the single-season field goal percentage record. With the season suspended, the Knicks' big man tweeted late Sunday night, wondering if he now holds the record. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov confirmed that if the season is truly over, Robinson would make history, topping Wilt Chamberlain's mark from 1972-73. This may be a silver lining throughout the lack of Knicks basketball, as fans have something to care about whether the season resumes or not.

-If I had a nickel for every time I talked about the Knicks playing their young players, I may be able to buy the team. Zach Locascio of The Knicks Wall wrote a great piece about why it's time for New York to start trusting RJ Barrett and Frank Ntilikina more and committing (at least playing time-wise) to them as the backcourt of the future. Knicks fans haven't had much player development to be excited about since Kristaps Porzingis, which is one of the many reasons the duo should be given more responsibilities.

-While all of us are starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Frank is in a particularly tough situation. The point guard's home country of France is on lockdown and he cannot return home, as the New York Post's Marc Berman wrote. Ntilikina had a motivational Instagram post trying to bring people together during these uncertain times.

-As noted in yesterday's roundup, Madison Square Garden sent out a memo to arena employees about what will be done to try to help them financially for both the short term and the long term. You can read more about this memo from SNY's Ian Begley.

-As the NBA is on hold, some of its policies are following suit. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the NBA spoke with the NBPA and agreed not to drug test players during the coronavirus crisis. While some substances are banned by the league, they are also legal in certain states.