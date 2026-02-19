Knicks' Mikal Bridges Stepping Up With Elite Production

There is immense pressure on New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges, mostly because of how much it cost to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks agreed to trade six first-round draft picks and a second-round pick to the Nets to bring him aboard. It was a massive price tag, but the front office thought he was the perfect fit for what the team was looking for.

Bridges is the modern day iron man, playing in every game of his NBA career thus far. But to live up to expectations, he needed to do more than just appear in games. New York fans were expecting All-Star level production and that didn’t come in his first year with the franchise, until the postseason, when he was integral to knocking off the Boston Celtics.

This year, in the first season under Mike Brown, he has once again improved his production. And there are two areas in which his numbers stand out: fourth-quarter plus/minus ratio and transition offense.

Mikal Bridges stepping up when Knicks need him most

Bridgers' iron man streak of 611 consecutive games played is impressive, but the most impressive thing about his durability is that he can carry that same level of production from the opening tip through the final whistle.

Bridges has a plus/minus ratio of +104 in the fourth quarter this season. That is fifth best mark in the NBA, behind Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers (+128), Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves +118), Donovan Michell of the Cleveland Cavaliers (+115) and Donte DiVincenzo of the Timberwolves (+109).

When the game matters most down the stretch, he is making a positive impact on the team’s ability to win games.

One of the most active players in the NBA, amongst the leaders in miles run per game, Bridges has also done a great job of finding his spots to take advantage of offensively. He is taking his fewest shot attempts per game since the 2021-22 campaign, but is having one of the most efficient shooting seasons of his career with an effective field goal percentage of 59.8%.

A major reason for that is the success he is finding in transition. He is one of the best runners in the NBA, and it is on full display when he gets into the open court with the chance to score the basketball.

Bridges has elite efficiency in the open court. In transition opportunities, he has produced 1.42 points per possession with a 74.7% effective field goal rate. He’s averaging 4.8 transition points per game, ranking in the 94.1th percentile. That is all being produced despite currently being tied for 57th in transition possessions per game and 58th in frequency.

Bridges may never reach the level the exorbitant price tag may suggest he should be at, but there is no doubt that he has had a hand in helping the team win.

