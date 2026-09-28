3 Biggest Takeaways From Knicks' 2026-27 Media Day Remarks

Media day has come and gone, and while there’s still training camp and a preseason before the real games, a few comments made today might have revealed some of what New York Knicks fans can expect this season. Here are three takeaways from today’s press conferences at the team's practice facility.

No rest for the weary

Jalen Brunson described this offseason as both "the longest and the shortest" he’s ever known. Conventional wisdom seemed to suggest that with their title quest over and title defense about to begin, the Knicks would probably take their foot off the gas, at least in the early going, while their key players finish resting and recovering from last year’s 101-game marathon.

Apparently not. The captain made clear his expectations for the Knicks in the early days of their campaign, saying, "The first couple of weeks are going to show us who we are" (h/t Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports).

New York’s opening 10 games include two with Philadelphia and matchups against Boston, Detroit, and Cleveland – all recent playoff rivals, all teams with eyes on winning the East. The Knicks will have a target on their backs all year, with opponents hopeful to knock them off their perch, or at least keep their arenas from being taken over by Knicks fans.

Home-court advantage isn’t essential for a team that went 9-1 on the road in the postseason, but last year the Knicks didn’t face a top-10 player throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. A sluggish start could pave the way for a much harder road next spring.

Expect the Knicks to open their campaign with an edge. They’ll need it.

As comfortable as possible

Karl-Anthony Towns made his feelings on extending with the Knicks clear.

"I’ve made it known that I want to play here," Towns told reporters on Monday (h/t Jared Schwartz of the New York Post). "I’ve been a [Knicks] fan as a kid. I would like to get [a deal] done. I’d like to get it done and step on the floor and feel as comfortable as possible."

Before that, Towns admitted there’s currently "no comfortability to be had," not with him and the team now in year two without an agreed-upon extension.

The Knicks have reached a few deals in recent years with players who had some pre-existing connection to the organization. OG Anunoby’s agent is Leon Rose’s son. Rose is Brunson’s godfather; Brunson’s father is an assistant coach. Trust is easy when there are blood bonds. While Rose was KAT’s agent earlier in his career, he’s now on the other side of the negotiating table from Towns.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and his contract situation were among the topics discussed at media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And what kind of "comfortability" can Towns feel, knowing his name was at the center of all the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors until Miami finally acquired him? Towns has been All-NBA and an All-Star in his two years with the Knicks and was an early frontrunner for Finals MVP before Anunoby's tip-in and Brunson’s clinching effort in the decisive Game 5.

He’s done everything the Knicks could have hoped for when they traded for him. His performances against Victor Wembanyama in the Finals likely exceeded expectations.

Yet he just saw Robinson leave because the organization wouldn’t reward his eight years of service. With the Knicks paper-thin at center, KAT will be asked to do even more this year than last. How hard will he push himself, knowing an injury or a rough stretch of play could cost him what will likely be the last big contract of his career? That isn't to suggest some nefarious laziness. It's simply human nature not to give all of yourself to someone you suspect isn't giving you all of themselves.

If the Knicks don’t resolve this soon, they may be faced with some roster decisions they weren’t expecting to deal with this season. If they think Robinson is difficult to replace, wait’ll they confront the uncomfortability of having to replace Towns.

No pain, no gain, but some gains aren’t worth the pain

Asked about the wrist injury he played through in the playoffs and had surgery on this summer, Brunson mostly downplayed it – with one caveat.

"It was painful, but I clearly could play through it," Brunson told the media (h/t Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News). "Didn’t think I necessarily needed surgery." So far, so good. Then, Brunson added, "If that was the case, maybe [I] would’ve got it done sooner."

Every team plays with a ticking time bomb in the background. No one can predict health; every year some team is sabotaged by injuries, while another is unexpectedly blessed with good health. Last season, Brunson played the second-most minutes of his career. He was the only Knicks starter whose combined regular- and postseason minutes in 2026 exceeded his 2025 total.

All five starters are irreplaceable to various extents. But perhaps none so much as Brunson, not when the other options at his position are Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek. The Knicks' title defense will go only as far as Brunson leads them.

If he wasn’t aware of the severity of an injury he played through during the most physical games of the season — one he thinks might have been better to address earlier than he did — that means he may be in for some surprises this year, health-wise. And if he’s surprised by them, the Knicks will be totally unprepared.

The players and coaching staff seem to have a good relationship. Brunson is right that the Knicks can’t afford to get off to a slow start, but it’s just as true that not all games are created equally.

The Knicks would love to have Brunson available for as many of the first 82 games as possible. But they need him for Game 83 and after. Keep an eye on his early-season minutes. If he ever grimaces and grabs his wrist, get ready for this to feel like the longest and shortest title defense ever.

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