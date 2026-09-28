Karl-Anthony Towns' Media Day Comments Make Extension More Likely Than Ever, Despite Frustration

One of the biggest unknowns surrounding the Knicks’ offseason following their NBA title run has been Karl-Anthony Towns’ contract discussions. Towns has two years remaining on the four-year, $220.4 million deal that he signed before joining the Knicks. The last year of that deal is a $61 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Shams Charania and Vincent Goodwill of ESPN had recently reported that extension talks between Towns and the Knicks have stalled, just days before training camp commenced.

At Knicks’ Media Day on Monday, Towns finally broke his silence on his situation.

"I've made it known that I want to play here," Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters such as Jared Schwartz of The New York Post. "I've been a fan since I was young. I would like to get one done, of course. I'd like to get it done so I can step on the court and feel as comfortable as possible."

Plenty of fans feel that the last few weeks, culminating in Towns' comments at Media Day Monday could cause concern over his future. "There's no comfortability to be had [in the negotiations]" is not exactly a positive sentiment.

Karl-Anthony Towns was asked if he would want to table extension negotiations once the regular season started or if he was comfortable with negotiations happening during the season. “I think in this situation there’s no comfortability to be had,” he said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 28, 2026

But this is Towns we're talking about.

Towns' straightforward answer shouldn't cause concern

The way that he spoke on Monday doesn't create any new concerns. Towns has always been vocal about wanting to be a member of the Knicks, even before his time with the franchise. He clearly wants to be a Knick until the day he hangs it up.

Towns is the type of person who always wears his emotions on his sleeve, and he’s upfront about his feelings. Obviously, he wants this situation wrapped up as soon as possible, and he probably didn’t foresee this spanning into training camp—or the regular season.

The Knicks have made it clear that they want to continue this relationship further than his current deal. With his comments on Monday, there’s reason to expect that both sides will want to get a deal done soon and find a middle ground, and hopefully that occurs before the Knicks take the court Opening Night vs. the Sixers on October 20 at MSG.

Both sides would benefit from an extension getting hammered out. Towns being vocal from the jump about wanting a new deal benefits both sides—even with potential frustration around the process. Everyone knows how important having KAT in the fold is for the franchise to not have their 2026 title be a one-off.

In his first comments of the new season on Monday, head coach Mike Brown brought up the fact that the Knicks “can’t afford to have any slippage” in their process and that connects to the Towns situation. Neither side can afford for there to be a cloud of uncertainty, especially when it comes to one of the team’s most important players.

Towns is eligible for a four-year, $276 million extension after averaging 15.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 4.9 APG during the Knicks’ championship playoff run. No deal has been reached due to the implications an extension of that magnitude could have with the future of the roster, as the Knicks want Towns to take less money in a potential extension.

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