3 Knicks Trade Chips That Could Be Moved in the Coming Days

After winning the NBA Championship, the Knicks are almost assuredly out of the race for any big fish this offseason. Yet that doesn't rule out the team from making a few trades on the margins as they look to maximize not just 2026-26, but the next several seasons.

With that in mind, there are a few New York pieces that could appeal to franchises across the league this summer, should the Knicks deem a sacrifice necessary for the greater good.

1. Miles McBride

A rough NBA playoffs for Miles McBride should have New York thinking hard about his future in the Big Apple, especially as he's now entering the final year of his initial Knicks extension.

McBride managed only 5.6 ppg in the postseason, a far cry from the 12.0 he put up in the regular season. And even his meager playoff number looks better on paper than in reality, as it's propped up by a 25-point outburst in Game 4 against the checked-out 76ers.

The scoring threat he was supposed to be, and had every opportunity to be, did not come to fruition. That could've proved catastrophic for New York if it needed every bit of offense it could scrounge up to win the title, which is enough to change how he's viewed internally.

Miles McBride's quiet postseason performance is a big reason why the Knicks could explore trading him soon. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Now, the Knicks have every right to explore moving off McBride, considering he doesn't appear essential to winning a title. New York could get a spark plug that fits a similar mold as him in the draft and have them under control for several years, at a discount to boot.

McBride's $3.956 million price tag for this upcoming season is a great value for a sixth man. But clearing that from the books would create a little more flexibility for the Knicks, who may be counting every dollar they spend, with owner James Dolan appearing unwilling to go into the second apron.

This is the perfect time to unload McBride on a franchise that values his scoring, especially if a team misses out on its preferred prospect or target in free agency. His PPG has gone up every season since he entered the league, which gives him the allure of still having untapped potential while already becoming a real threat in that aspect.

2. Pacome Dadiet

New York could go even further down its depth chart to shed some salary calories as well this offseason, which would put developmental project Pacôme Dadiet on the chopping block.

To this point, the Frenchman hasn't been able to carve out a real rotation role in two seasons, while he's seen the likes of Mohamed Diawara and Tyler Kolek quickly earn trust.

However, the Knicks could sell Dadiet to other teams by chalking up his quietness as a pro to a fit issue, which may ease concerns. He does have youth on his side, as he's turning just 21 years old in July. Draft pedigree also can make some players get extra looks, so his status as the former No. 25 overall selection carries some weight.

Drafted 25th overall out of Germany in 2024 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 2... Pacôme Dadiet! pic.twitter.com/IrblNxZ3MK — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

Dadiet spending two seasons developing in a championship environment adds to his appeal. That kind of experience at his young age is something other franchises won't get in a college prospect, which could make him more intriguing as a flyer.

Currently playing on an exercised team option worth $2.983 million, that again represents an extra bit the Knicks could add to their pot in order to keep free agents like Diawara, Mitchell Robinson or Landry Shamet without entering the second apron.

Now, Dadiet hasn't done enough to command a draft pick on his own like McBride. But he could be packaged in a swap of second-rounders that provides New York extra financial breathing room while giving another franchise a possible lottery ticket for cheap.

3. No. 31 Pick

There are already rumblings in the lead-up to the draft that the Knicks could deal either of their top two selections. This would likely be to reduce rookie financial commitments and allow more spending on veterans, whether in-house or outside the building.

While the No. 24 pick is going to carry the bigger cap hit, it's also a better chance to land an immediate contributor than at No. 31. As a result, the latter could be on the move between now and hours before the second day of the event.

This is still a very attractive spot on its own. There could be a couple of prospects teams have first-round grades on still available to begin the second round, which will make anyone with a target still on the board antsy to get their guy.

That could easily lead to someone giving up a great haul to move up and ensure no one snipes them, like the Suns did just last year, sending a total of three second-round picks to the Timberwolves in exchange for No. 31. Several franchises may have similar thoughts with a good 2026 class, leading to a bidding war that would only benefit New York.

Stocking the cupboard with several extra seconds is mighty appealing to the Knicks, who put some of their capital to use at this year's deadline by acquiring Jose Alvarado for a pair of future second-rounders.

These later picks are the perfect fuel for acquiring useful additions like Alvarado, so there's a major reason to dangle the No. 31 selection now in hopes of putting the return to use on a veteran down the line.