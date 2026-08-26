3 Knicks With the Most at Stake This Preseason

Though the Knicks have not officially announced their 2026-27 preseason schedule, they'll be back in action in just over a month now, as the Philadelphia 76ers recently revealed they'll face New York in an exhibition on Oct. 5.

Luckily, the Knicks don't have any starting lineup changes to sort out in the preseason, unlike most of their rivals. But this warm-up period still carries weight for New York. In fact, there are a few players whose performances matter a ton, given what they could lead to.

1. Mohamed Diawara

Mohamed Diawara has the biggest potential to crack the rotation out of anyone on the Knicks' bench. The 2025 second-round pick already made inroads with Mike Brown as a rookie, seeing a solid 9.2 mpg while appearing in a whopping 69 games.

That's an unusual workload for a player drafted so late (No. 51 overall), but it speaks to the exciting blend of size, shooting, and playmaking that Diawara brings to the table.

However, Diawara is coming off a poor playoff run and arguably a worse Summer League, the latter of which was much more inexcusable given he should be dominating against tryout and G League talent.

So while Diawara did receive an extension this summer, he won't have a rotation spot handed to him. New York boasts enough veteran talent that it could relegate Diawara to an emergency basis again, rather than being forced to promote him to regular double-digit playing time.

This is what makes preseason so important for the youngster. With a strong showing, he'll signal to the Knicks that his offseason work has unlocked a new level to his game, which they'll want to explore. That would set him up to be featured earlier in this season, giving him an audition to siphon away minutes from someone like Jordan Clarkson or even Landry Shamet.

Meanwhile, a dud like his Summer League might leave Diawara needing an injury to have a chance to strut his stuff.

2. Pacome Dadiet

Theoretically, Diawara should be in a competition with Pacôme Dadiet to crack the rotation, especially since the latter was a first-round pick in 2024. But instead, Dadiet's barely holding on to a roster spot, and even an NBA career at this point.

Back-to-back seasons averaging 1.7 ppg, along with his minutes actually declining (4.7 mpg, down from 6.2 as a rookie) during his second campaign, put Dadiet dangerously close to "bust" territory.

That said, Dadiet has one more chance to prove his worth thanks to being on a fully guaranteed team option for 2026-27. This leaves New York carrying perceived dead weight with no real way to offload it unless the perception changes—and that's where his preseason comes into play.

Dadiet is fighting for two things during exhibitions. First, to make the Knicks want him around, assuming he wants to stay in the Big Apple. Second, is to make other teams around the league curious about him.

After all, it appears there isn't a path for the 21-year-old Dadiet to see the playing time he needs to develop on a perennial contender. Therefore, a move to another franchise with less lofty goals is likely ideal for his NBA growth, but his play leaves a ton to be desired.

Dadiet flashed the ability to be something more with 22.2 ppg during the G League regular season in 2025-26, plus 15.2 ppg at this year's Summer League. If that version of him plays at that level throughout this preseason, Dadiet could breathe new life into his NBA outlook and generate some interest in himself, especially outside of New York.

3. Tyler Kolek

Tyler Kolek could also use a trade to a different team, but not because he's a poor fit. Instead, there isn't room for him to spread his wings properly.

New York's trade for Jose Alvarado last season quickly turned into one of the best-case scenarios, as the energetic guard proved to be a difference-maker off the bench who shifted the entire NBA Finals. Given his heroics and seamless fit on a contender, it was a no-brainer to bring the veteran back this offseason, especially since he's on a very manageable extension.

That same deal puts a clear ceiling on Kolek with the Knicks. Alvarado is now locked in for the next three years on an almost entirely guaranteed $14.3 million salary. The chances he lives up to this smaller pact are quite high, so it's more than possible he's with New York for the rest of its remaining title window with this current core.

That's a frightening reality for Kolek, who's now in the back half of his rookie deal and has demonstrated the potential to be the main backup point guard of a team (or even more).

Kolek stands out as one of Leon Rose's best trade chips to use in his current center search, but the youngster could truly cement himself as a rising talent other teams want with a big preseason.

Considering the Knicks may want to rest Jalen Brunson (who still has a lingering injury at the moment) during these exhibitions after a demanding championship run, Kolek should have the opportunity to attract other franchises and set up a potential deal ahead of opening night.

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