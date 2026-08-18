Tyler Kolek's Complicated Outlook Makes Him More Than Just a Trade Chip for Knicks

There’s a large portion of New York Knicks fans that are excited about seeing year three of Tyler Kolek. Even though he wasn’t a contributor during the playoffs, the 25-year-old point guard had his moments during the season and is a fan favorite.

Before mostly falling out of the rotation in favor of Jose Alvarado, who was acquired at the trade deadline, Kolek emerged as a regular rotation player after essentially redshirting as a rookie and seeing less than 300 NBA minutes.

During the NBA Cup Championship against San Antonio, Kolek scored 14 points, snagged five rebounds and dished out five assists. The contest may not have statistically counted, but the platform gave the Marquette product a chance to showcase what he can do when the lights are bright.

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then in March, Kolek impressed in a rare double-header, where the youngster dropped 42 points for the Knicks G League affiliate in Westchester and then added 11 points with the big club when he was recalled later in the evening. That was a not-so-average 53-point day.

The final regular-season numbers don’t jump off the screen. In 62 games, Kolek averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 assists in 11.7 minutes per game. He did, however, make strides beyond the arc (38.6% after 29.8% as a rookie) – albeit, that did come on only 1.8 attempts per contest.

This marked the first year that Kolek didn't participate in the Summer League and it’s a sign of the growing trust in the young guard. Several videos have recently surfaced on social media of Kolek putting in offseason work with well-known personal coach Chris Brickley.

The Knicks are taking the long-winded way with Kolek’s developmental curve

While it’s a luxury to carry Kolek as a third-string point guard, especially with Jalen Brunson recovering from offseason wrist surgery, it’s a disservice for the No. 34 overall selection of the 2024 draft to still be on the outskirts of the rotation.

The captain should be ready for the regular season opener against the Sixers, but has had his fair share of ankle flare-ups over the years. Meanwhile, the feisty Alvarado has a lengthy injury history due to his reckless style of play. Despite missing time last year due to a hamstring injury and left oblique soreness, Alvarado's 69 games played was a career high.

Injuries happen and it’s a long regular season, especially coming off a run to the NBA Finals and playing into June. Opportunity will come and coach Mike Brown is open-minded enough to make sure everyone gets a piece of the pie.

As the Knicks continue their search for a third center, the question beckons on whether Kolek provides more value to the Knicks as an emergency third-stringer or as a trade chip. Despite there being real evidence that Kolek has the skill set and moxie to hang in the Association, there doesn't seem to be a team out there willing to entrust him to run their offense for 20+ minutes a night.

Kolek can up his trade value by taking a leap in the opportunities he's given

Kolek's salary of $2.3 million has value in and of itself plus he has a cheap team option for 2027-28. Could the Knicks, say, finagle a college teammates swap of Kolek for Oso Ighodaro? The Suns big man makes the exact same salary as Kolek. But they already have Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, and Jordan Goodwin as rotational guards. It's just not at all a need for Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets, who have two intriguing young big men in Moussa Diabaté and Ryan Kalkbrenner, just added Dennis Schröder to their point-guard room. The Knicks have expressed interest in Pelicans centers Yves Missi and Karlo Matković, but they have Dejounte Murray and impressive youngster Jeremiah Fears running the show.

Just because Kolek likely starts the season with the Knicks, doesn't mean he's going to finish the year here. But the better he plays the better it is for the Knicks on the court and for a potential trade later in the season.

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