4 Knicks Whose Summers Just Changed With Jalen Brunson Injury News

In the three and a half weeks since the Knicks won a championship, the team has had almost exclusively good news. They of course lost out on Mitchell Robinson. But outside of that, they were able to avoid the second apron, retain most of their roster, and do so on pretty team-friendly deals.

The Knicks did get some negatives news on Tuesday morning, though, as it was reported Jalen Brunson is set to undergo surgery on his left wrist. He is expected to return to basketball activities this summer and James Edwards reports that the recovery isn't expected to linger into training camp.

But if he has any setbacks, or if the team wants to be extremely cautious, this development could potentially impact a few players.

Jose Alvarado

In the past, the Knicks have tried Deuce McBride and Tyler Kolek in the starting lineup to replace Brunson. With both, the Knicks are forced to choose between ball handling and defense.

Kolek is a great passer but still an inconsistent defender. McBride is a good shooter and defender but struggles as a primary ball hander.

Were Brunson to miss any time, it would very likely be Jose Alvarado stepping into the starting lineup.

Alvarado's relentless defensive pressure and pass-first playstyle would fit in nicely with the starting lineup that has enough offensive firepower, especially if Karl-Anthony Towns remains as a hub. Alvarado could focus on setting up Towns, or using his teammates' gravity to secure open looks.

Alvarado was a true threat from deep during the playoffs, hitting a staggering 51.5% of his 35 attempts. Even if he shot around 40%, while bringing his playmaking and defense, New York would be more than just fine with him starting in place of Brunson.

In fact, making him a priority to re-sign before free agency was likely with moments of need like this in mind.

Miles McBride

Miles McBride is a great supplementary player whose defense and shooting makes much easier for others.

Though as fans saw during the Finals, he's not a very capable ball handler against pressure. He can't reliably get past defenders, and he routinely struggles to even get the ball across half court against elite defenses.

If Brunson were to miss some time, McBride could change that narrative either as the starting point guard or lead guard of the second unit if it's Alvarado who joins the starters.

The sample size and opportunities may be limited. But if he can work on his ball handling this summer, he'd be in line for an even bigger year with the Knicks, which is important as he's set to be a free agent next offseason.

That could make Brunson's unfortunate injury news a blessing in disguise. Improving as a dribbler should have always been McBride's No. 1 offseason priority. But it's now become even more imperative that he develops a better handle.

Tyler Kolek

As a third-year player, Tyler Kolek's offseason was always going to require him continuing to get in the gym and becoming a better player overall. But with Brunson potentially missing some time, Kolek may get more opportunities than initially expected early on in the season.

It doesn't necessarily change what he needs to work on. Kolek needs to prove that he can be a consistent shooter and hold his own defensively.

Given that Alvarado or McBride would be headed for a promotion to starter if Brunson misses any time, Kolek is suddenly on deck for a larger bench role. He now needs to be mentally and physically ready, regardless of if it's as a starting point guard or as a consistent bench piece.

If he can step up, it could not only earn him more minutes, but also open up potential trades for the Knicks later on in the season.

OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby proved to not just be a worthy sidekick of Brunson, but a legitimate star in his own right during the title run. In the unexpected scenario that Brunson's return is delayed, the Knicks can rest assured knowing they have some incredibly talented players ready to take on bigger offensive roles.

But it won't just be a matter of taking and making more shots. Given Brunson's responsibilities, Anunoby may have to do a little bit more of everything. New York could need Anunoby to increase both his self-creation and playmaking to effectively hold down the fort.

While the team dropping a few games early in the season, if it goes the bubble-wrap route with Brunson, isn't a big deal, it could impact seeding down the line. That makes it important for Anunoby to take charge as a scorer to at least give the Knicks a chance. Working on his playmaking the rest of this offseason would put New York in an even better spot to still pick up wins should Brunson be out in the opening weeks.