3 Most Eye-Catching Numbers From Knicks' 115-107 Loss to Cavaliers

The New York Knicks trailed most of the night, tied things late but ultimately fell to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 115-107. The box score numbers that jump out are James Harden scoring a game-high 32 and the visitors enjoying a 25-11 advantage in free throw attempts.

But a few other numbers tell deeper truths. Let’s dive in.

1. 90 feet

Forget peach baskets and set shots: the NBA as recently as 15-20 years ago is unrecognizable compared to today. But for all the changes, some constants remain.

The three-point shot may get all the leading roles, but there’s no script worth reading if you don’t control the paint. That’s where teams look to generate kickouts and three-point attempts for themselves, and where they don’t want the other team to get.

The Knicks never led after the first quarter, but tied the game in both the third and the fourth. The third was their time to breakthrough, thanks to their defense. After a first half in which the Cavs shot nearly 70% in the paint, the third brought goose eggs from up close: 0-for-8. But the Knicks failed to take advantage, entering the quarter down six and exiting down six.

The game turned on a reversal of fortunes that began in one lane and ended 90 feet away in the other. With his team down 110-107, Miles McBride had the ball and an open floor in front of him—at least he thought he did. There wasn’t quite enough runway for him to go up for the dunk, so Deuce tried to lay it in off glass, but Peyton Watson flew in for the chasedown block.

The Cavs kept possession and went the other way, where Jarrett Allen threw down the hammer for the game-clinching and-one. Ninety feet apart, two very different outcomes, one enduring principle: the team that wins the rim game usually wins the game.

2. 40 vs. 34

The Knicks may be the league’s best rebounding team, especially now that Josh Hart is back and in the starting lineup (though Landry Shamet has an argument to stay on in that role). Last year they bossed the Cavs on the boards in their four-game sweep, and when these teams met last week it was once again New York elevating their production while Cleveland’s regressed.

The Cavaliers needed someone to step up on the glass. Too often, that person isn’t Evan Mobley, outrebounded Wednesday by 6-foot-2 teammate Donovan Mitchell.

In fact, it was Allen who stepped up on both ends, leading both teams with four offensive rebounds and 14 in total and leading his side to a 40-34 rebounding superiority.

Allen also repeatedly torched the Knicks as the short roll man. A center who can do things is an essential requirement for any Eastern team that seeks to de-throne the defending champs. Wednesday night, Allen did enough to get his team over the finish line.

3. 128 vs. 104

As the Knicks furiously fought back come the final frame, five different New York guards saw the floor. The four who were not Jalen Brunson all played more minutes that quarter than he. Is this a sign Mike Brown is losing his fastball, if not his marbles?

Let’s try another reading.

First, one must imagine Brown was happy seeing Tyler Kolek looking like he belongs. After appearing as comfortable as he ever has Tuesday versus Milwaukee, Kolek was sharp again, especially in the fourth: forcing turnovers, keeping loose balls alive, equally adept finding Landry Shamet for a quickfire three and Karl-Anthony Towns flashing down the lane for the emphatic slam.

Even when Kolek wasn’t getting assists, his was keeping the ball zinging while giving it just the right touch when required.

That’s probably why Brown left Kolek in for extended duty in the fourth, even holding Brunson back from checking in midway through like he usually does. The Knicks ended up losing, but it’s a no-doubt win for the club’s long-term outlook if Kolek establishes himself as a trusted late-game option. Particularly since he and Towns are the two Knicks best-qualified to let Brunson operate more off-ball, something that could save the captain’s energies for bigger games down the line.

There’s also the possibility Brown hasn’t liked what he’s seen from his team against halfway-decent defenses. While New York ranks 11th in offensive rating, look under the hood and the wiring behind those numbers starts to stand out. The Knicks are scoring 110 points a game, a figure inflated by three games against barely professional outfits in Chicago and Milwaukee.

Against the Bulls and Bucks, the Knicks have averaged 128 points. Against teams whose names don’t start with B-U, it's 103.5.

It’s possible, perhaps probable, that Brown, hired to be the anti-Tom Thibodeau, is pushing himself and his team farther down that road. Thibodeau wouldn’t stand for Allen running one 4-on-3 after another to perfection, nor Brunson sitting the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter of a winnable game.

The coach seems to see something in what Kolek gives this team that he thinks is worth encouraging. The final score wasn’t, but the only real result the Knicks care about is still still eight months away.

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