3 Players Eliminated From Playoffs the Knicks Could Pursue in Free Agency

Don’t expect a major free agent spending spree from the New York Knicks this coming summer.

The good news for fans is that the Knicks’ core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are all under contract for at least one more season.

The bad news is several key members of the bench — including Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet — are expected to become free agents. Retaining either or both will likely push them above the dreaded second apron, a payroll threshold with major repercussions for teams that exceed it. Being above the second apron will severely hamper what the Knicks can do in free agency. For instance, they won’t have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception.

This would essentially limit the Knicks to signing players to veteran minimum contracts. As fans have seen this year in Shamet and Jordan Clarkson, the "vet min" can net good role players. However, it also significantly limits the pool of players who might be available and willing to join the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

With those parameters in mind, here are some potential free agent targets for the Knicks, solely from eliminated playoff teams.

Robert Williams III, C

Robert Williams’ season went a bit under the radar, but the 28-year-old big man averaged 6.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in 59 games for the Portland Trail Blazers, his most in four years since making an All-Defensive team with the Boston Celtics. Prior to this year, the skilled, but oft-injured big man had played in just 61 total games over the prior three seasons.

Williams is an injury risk, but he could be a good replacement option if Robinson leaves in free agency. Williams is smaller than Robinson, though still a strong rebounder and rim protector, and he is also a skilled passer.

His wealth of postseason experience, which includes 19 starts and 61 games played overall, also makes him attractive to New York. He's very familiar with the demanding playoff environment and was already around a franchise with a deep championship history in Boston. A ring has eluded him to this point, but the Knicks can offer him the chance to chase one along with a clear role if Robinson departs.

Dean Wade, F

Would Dean Wade take a discount to join the team that just knocked him out of the playoffs? Would the cash-strapped Cleveland Cavaliers let him walk? Those are big unknowns.

But on paper, Wade could be a fit. The Knicks lacked size off the bench this year, often playing three or four guards all under 6-foot-4. At 6-foot-9, Wade is a classic stretch four with the length and quickness to defend with smaller guards and wings (though a “Jalen Brunson stopper,” he is not).

Wade’s a solid-enough shooter to extend the floor (36.7% on three attempts per game for his career) to give the Knicks some scoring punch off the bench. A player who’s never topped six points per game may not command a major salary, either.

Dealing a blow to the team that just made it to the conference finals and helping New York's roster all with one move just adds to the appeal here. Mike Brown's willingness to embrace his bench should tempt Wade, who could use a change in environment after spending all seven of his NBA years in Cleveland to this point and with the bad vibes around the Cavs.

Amir Coffey, G/F

Amir Coffey once looked to be on the precipice of becoming a high-value wing in the NBA. It hasn’t quite materialized.

Coffey’s playing time has fluctuated throughout his career, and a strong 2024-25 campaign with the LA Clippers (9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 40.9% 3P) still only resulted in signing a one-year minimum contract last summer with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he hardly played.

Coffey ended up on the Suns for the stretch run of the regular season and got a bit more playing time (14 mpg) and played well. Now Coffey is slated for unrestricted free agency and should have some suitors.

At 6-foot-7, Coffey would add wing size off the bench for the Knicks, and he is a decent shooter who plays hard on defense. He’d be a good value for the minimum and fill a need for the Knicks, especially if Shamet and Clarkson end up walking.

Considering what Brown has done for Shamet in particular, this would be an attractive opportunity for a player in Coffey who has some potential yet to be unearthed.