3 Ways Andre Drummond Has Already Impressed With Knicks

The Knicks' signing of Andre Drummond was met with many different reactions. Some believed he'd be a fine Mitchell Robinson replacement due to his respectable track record as an elite rebounder.

However, some fans were on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, thinking he'd be downright bad. Drummond has been far from perfect, and he won't fully replicate what Robinson did for the Knicks.

Besides the rebounding similarities, the two are completely different players with different strengths, weaknesses, and skill sets. But that hasn't stopped Drummond from impressing the Knicks and their fanbase in his short and limited time with the team.

Passing

Drummond has spent much of the last few years with limited time with the ball. Despite improving as a three-point shooter, much of his time on the court involves rebounding, screening, and being in the dunker spot.

But some have forgotten that Drummond spent time in the past as a larger part of an offense. During his prime years, he was the focal point of the Pistons' offense, averaging 3.0 assists per game in the 2017-18 campaign. He's still prone to committing turnovers and isn't a magical passer. He isn't even the best big man passer on the team.

He has shown glimpses of his playmaking during preseason, though. Whether it's on the short roll, a dribble handoff, off the dribble, or in the paint, Drummond has displayed some nice passes and decision-making.

He shouldn't be relied on as a consistent playmaker, but it's been a nice surprise to see that he's still an above-average passer for a backup center. The Knicks bench has connective playmakers in Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, and Mohamed Diawara, plus a traditional point guard in Jose Alvarado, who proved he can be an offensive initiator. Adding Drummond to that bunch with Mike Brown's offense could make for some nice ball movement in the second unit.

Defensive activity

When Drummond's signing was announced, one of the anticipated drop-offs fans quickly pointed to was the defense. Robinson was one of the league's most impactful big-man defenders, and that's not limited to reserves.

The now-Celtic was an extremely talented rim protector because of his size and athleticism. He was one of the few big men in the league who could hold his own on switches out on the perimeter. Now, Drummond will never reach that level defensively. But he has been good on that end of the floor.

The former 76er looked nearly unplayable defensively in their playoff series against the Knicks last season. But some of that had to do with Philadelphia's decision to play drop coverage. That often put the big men in tough spots, especially against a Knicks team that thrived on mid-range shots. Now on a team with better perimeter defenders and in a different scheme, Drummond has looked better.

When guarding pick-and-rolls, he's been very active, getting deflections and steals. He's blocked multiple shots at the rim. And he's even blocked a jump shot in the corner. Drummond recently spoke about how Brown asked him to come in to training camp in good shape, and it's shown thus far. Drummond's overall effort and energy on defense have been a nice surprise.

Screening

A player's screening abilities can sometimes be difficult to assess. There aren't too many stats that really explore it. And a big man's screening effectiveness, or at least how it looks, can be determined by the ball handler. Drummond's big frame has always made him a solid screener. Once again, he's looked good in his limited time with the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson is as good a scorer as there is in the league. Whether it's Karl-Anthony Towns, Isaiah Hartenstein, or Mitchell Robinson, the captain has benefited greatly from having great screeners. Drummond may not have Robinson's finishing abilities, which will likely limit how good a pick-and-roll pairing he and Brunson become. But his solid screening will still be a weapon the Knicks utilize, as they have in the past.

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