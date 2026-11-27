The Knicks' James Wiseman experiment so far hasn't been the smoothest. He's faced several DNPs and games with limited playing time or lacking results, but he's also flashed his intriguing skill set on a few occasions. All of this leaves many wanting more, even if it turns out to be a disaster.

Well, for anyone in that camp, their wish has just been granted. After hurting his head on Wednesday, main backup center Andre Drummond was ruled out Friday morning ahead of tip-off against the Heat.

Andre Drummond is in concussion protocol and has been downgraded to OUT.



McBride, Clarkson are questionable.



OG is doubtful. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) November 27, 2026

This leaves Wiseman to see a huge uptick in minutes as the only remaining big man outside of Karl-Anthony Towns. But this spot moment as the second-string center could also turn into more than that, given the current situation in the frontcourt.

James Wiseman has opportunity to shake up Knicks' center rotation with Andre Drummond injured

While Drummond was signed as the direct replacement for Mitchell Robinson, he came to the Big Apple with clear deficiencies despite an impressive resume. And so far, the concerns about Drummond are proving to be true. He's lost more than just a step from his prime, and he doesn't have his focus just on rebounding or defense, leading to more shots (and, frankly, misses) than New York should want to see from him.

So far, Brown has stuck with Drummond as his top center off the bench, but the use has also varied dramatically. He's averaging only 13.9 minutes per game, as Brown has leaned on KAT and experimented with things like OG Anunoby at the five to avoid playing Drummond more than necessary.

All of this adds up to Drummond's role as the main backup being up for grabs and the Knicks needing to keep their mind open to other solutions, whether that's internally or externally.

Of course, Wiseman is the obvious internal option to consider much more thoroughly now that Drummond is sidelined. The former No. 2 overall pick, only suiting up in eight games this season, shows he has some work to do before he gains Brown's full-time trust, but this is the perfect runway to make inroads as KAT's primary relief.

It hasn't been all bad for Wiseman, either. He brought real energy earlier this month against the Bulls, recording an impressive eight-point, eight-rebound, three-block outing in just 10 minutes on Nov. 4. Sure, it was in a blowout, but fringe players need to show off sometimes against lesser competition.

Last time out, Wiseman also excelled once Drummond exited, recording another six points and seven rebounds across only six minutes of action. And without Towns on Nov. 21 against the Blazers, Wiseman pitched in five points, six rebounds and two blocks.

So not only has Wiseman started to build some positive momentum, but he's now thrust into a larger role on Friday to put it all together and really demonstrate to Brown what he brings to this team. Considering Wiseman thrives in areas (athletic plays, defense) where Drummond does not, if the former does enough of those things over the next few games, there's a world where New York considers a big shakeup, whether it's just making the minutes more even between the two or saying goodbye to someone.

As the team heads into December, it'll begin to heavily scrutinize its roster and start to formulate plans for any moves that need to be made. Neither Drummond nor Wiseman should consider themselves safe, especially as a trade to bring in another center remains a big possibility.

However, Wiseman can ensure he's not negatively impacted by any shuffling of pieces by earning his keep, and Friday's game is a fantastic place to begin his case.

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