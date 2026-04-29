Mohamed Diawara Suspicions Confirmed After No-Show in Knicks' Game 5

The New York Knicks' cruising to another double-digit win on Tuesday opened the door for head coach Mike Brown to empty his bench when the game was out of reach. This allowed the usual suspects on the outside of the current main playoff rotation—Tyler Kolek, Landry Shamet, Ariel Hukporti—to take the floor and get a bit of run in.

However, in a series that's been full of adjustments by Brown, even this group saw some tweaks in Game 5. Both Jeremy Sochan and Pacôme Dadiet made their postseason debuts in Atlanta, leaving rookie Mohamed Diawara as the only DNP due to a coach's decision as the New York went up 3-2 in the opening-round series.

While it could be some harmless experimentation, the absence of Diawara is notable given the timing.

Mohamed Diawara has likely played himself out of the Knicks' playoff consideration

In Game 4, it was Diawara who got the chance to see his first taste of playoff hoops. He joined Kolek, Shamet, Hukporti and Jose Alvarado as the closing five with the contest already decided.

This situation presented an opportunity for Diawara to make Brown give him a closer look. After all, the team's unimpressive bench performance to begin the series and Brown's willingness to make changes this early opened the door for the rookie to state his case for extra time.

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown watches game action as forward Mohamed Diawara (51) reacts during the second half at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Yet, Diawara came out looking every bit of a rookie. His first shot attempt was an unbalanced and awkward hook-like shot near the hoop that only hit the backboard. He settled for a long two (which also missed) next despite having time to probe for a better or higher-value look. And his final try was a clumsy drive without much potential.

Three shot attempts with zero makes against the bottom of Atlanta's bench didn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence. It was a very short trial run that didn't mean anything for the outcome of the game, but Kolek, Shamet and Hukporti all contributed more than Diawara did in his brief glimpse.

It was the kind of performance that put the Knicks' youngster in jeopardy of being left to take a permanent seat on the bench for the rest of the postseason, as even garbage time minutes could be spent on others in hopes of getting more.

Unfortunately for Diawara, New York received exactly that from Sochan in Game 5. The forward followed in the aggressive scoring role, but this time it actually resulted in buckets for the Knicks. Sochan quickly racked up 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting (with a make from deep) to close Tuesday's contest, giving Brown a deep reserve to consider more closely moving forward.

New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the grand scheme, who has their number called with the game out of hand isn't a major factor. After all, New York's littered with highly paid starters and established bench pieces, so that's where almost all the meaningful minutes are going to. Yet we've already seen players from that group see their roles decreased during the Knicks' postseason.

Shamet was a bona fide sixth man during the regular season, yet he's now solely part of the garbage time group, which has opened up time for Jose Alvarado (a Game 1 DNP) and Jordan Clarkson. Mikal Bridges turning into a playoff pumpkin has let Miles McBride operate alongside the starters as well.

That's why it's notable to keep tabs on who could be up next for the Knicks, even in case of an emergency. Sochan's microwave effort is difficult to ignore, and it's likely saved him from being passed over the next time garbage time greets New York.

Diawara's fate might be out of his control

For Diawara, he's left to consider how he could've done things differently in his postseason debut. He's also staring at the possibility of having wasted perhaps his best opportunity in these playoffs.

New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) during pregame warm-ups against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the series now in crunch time, the Hawks will do everything they can to make things close. That could stop this string of blowouts, which is the only real scenario the deep reserves see the floor under normal circumstances. And even if the Knicks are up double digits in the closing minutes, Brown may still lean on his preferred secondary players to make sure any lead doesn't dissipate.

Additionally, the time windows will narrow as these playoffs get more intense in later rounds. The Knicks are going to lean on their starters whether they're down or up big, and they've got a top five that can play into the 40s for minutes if needed.

That makes the first round a better place for Diawara and the others to make an impression, yet the rookie's stock appears to be at the floor after his lone appearance.