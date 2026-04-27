OG Anunoby Giving Knicks More Reason to Embrace Shift to KAT

During their Game 4 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks found out how effective the duo of OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns is when the latter's setting the table for the offense.

KAT thrived as a passer all throughout Saturday night, but his connection with Anunoby was on another level. Towns ended up with six of his 10 assists being to Anunoby, which included several easy looks at the rim.

6 of KAT’s 10 assists last night were scored by OG Anunoby. Those two had incredible synergy all night long. pic.twitter.com/rF0IqaimOo — Dylan Backer (@DylanBackerESM) April 26, 2026

Now as the series shifts back to the Garden, the calls for KAT to be the leading option on offense are deafening considering how well he's played. But looking closer at his impact on Anunoby, that's even further evidence to support leaning on Towns for the rest of this series.

Towns-Anunoby chemistry could lead Knicks over Hawks in Game 5 and beyond

Anunoby was damaging the Hawks' defense in Game 4 because Towns found him on the perimeter and on his way to the rack on backdoor screens. Towns' ability to stretch the floor and beat his man, which he repeatedly did to Onyeka Okongwu en route to early foul troubles for Atlanta's starting pivot, is the single biggest threat to opposing defenses right now. Not a Brunson post-up that leaves his teammates sitting and watching.

The deeper numbers further illustrate how much KAT has had a positive impact on Anunoby's production this series. Anunoby has gone 8/12 shooting on passes from KAT in this series, compared to just 7/20 on passes from Jalen Brunson. This indicates Anunoby is getting better looks with Towns as the main playmaker, and it makes sense considering the mismatches his high-post operation creates.

"He's a special talent. He can do it all. I know if I get open, he'll find me."



OG Anunoby says it's "amazing" to play with Karl-Anthony Towns: pic.twitter.com/KTn2Am9DSP — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 26, 2026

After all, Towns is a serious threat from deep, and he's agile for a big man. This pulls opposing big men away from the hoop, allowing others like Anunoby to cash in with less height around. Or it can pull away a more influential wing defender like Jonathan Kuminga out of the lanes, which makes it easier for Anunoby to get to the rim.

As this series has shown us, there are thin margins against the Hawks. Those margins will be even thinner against the Boston Celtics in the next round if the Knicks make it. New York would be a heavy underdog in that series based on Boston's performance thus far against the Philadelphia 76ers: maintaining the top defensive scoring performance among all teams, as well as scoring the most points.

Mike Brown has to find every advantage possible in Game 5, Game 6, and, if necessary, Game 7. For his job's sake, since it appears his future is up in the air, and for the team's sake. This core is expensive, and changes may come if there's not a championship at the end of it.

It cannot be more obvious that New York is at its best when Towns is the offensive fulcrum in the high post. When Towns has the ball at the elbow, cutters are getting open lanes off screens, mainly because Towns is nearly seven feet and has much greater vision than the 6-foot-2 Brunson.

With Anunoby arguably the team's best player in this series so far, New York has every reason to maximize his impact, especially when Brunson isn't playing like a superhero at the moment.

Brown's ability to spot that pattern and adjust accordingly could be the difference between a third NBA championship banner hanging from the World's Most Famous Arena's rafters and a one-and-done head coach at 4 Penn Plaza.