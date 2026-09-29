5 Big Notes From Knicks’ 1st Official Preseason Practice

The Knicks are finally back together again after an offseason celebrating their title. The team's ramp-up to the 2026-27 campaign began on Monday with Media Day and continued on Tuesday as New York held its first official practice ahead of its inaugural preseason contest on Oct. 5.

There was no shortage of noteworthy developments during the workout session. Let's take a look at what caught our eye the most on Tuesday.

Miles McBride appears locked in amid Knicks contract extension drama

One of the Knicks who takes the floor with the most uncertainty surrounding them this season is guard Miles McBride. He's on the hunt for a new deal with the team, but due to second-apron constraints and the need to extend Karl-Anthony Towns, he has become a popular theoretical trade chip, with his contract expiring after this season.

The situation is mostly out of his control, unless he's willing to take a massive discount, but what he can control is how he performs under these circumstances. On Tuesday, McBride looked like someone on a mission, as the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield noted that the valued sixth man was on fire going through three-point shooting drills.

Deuce hasn’t missed since we walked in pic.twitter.com/DAx95DrHRn — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) September 29, 2026

McBride starting this year strong and playing well overall will open up a myriad of options here. It might help New York trade him for a great backup center, but it could also influence the team to try to keep the former second-rounder around. There's also the potential that McBride plays himself into an even bigger payday and prices himself out of the Knicks' range.

Regardless of which side of the fence Leon Rose is on, it's unquestionably a good thing for him if McBride takes another leap in 2026-27.

Andre Drummond gets off to great start with Knicks teammates

Someone who's now in the Big Apple due to cost-cutting measures is big man Andre Drummond. However, despite being a budget option, New York has high hopes for the veteran to be an integral part as the main backup center and to fill the Mitchell Robinson-sized void for the defending champs.

On Tuesday, Drummond showcased his optimism with the Knicks and how he's a bit different than Robinson as a player. In a pressure-packed situation, Drummond stepped up to the free-throw line and sank the attempt to save his new teammates from ending practice with sprints, much to their approval after it went in.

Andre Drummond hits a free throw to help the Knicks avoid sprints pic.twitter.com/qQMRMVZRJF — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

After being a poor shot to begin his career, Drummond has made major strides in that department, posting 63.1%, 62.2%, and 59.2% from the charity stripe in each of the past three seasons. He also showcased some real three-point potential in 2025-26, hitting 35.6% of his career-high 90 attempts.

Being able to hit timely shots is one way Drummond could help make up for the perceived value that's lost with Robinson gone, so it's encouraging to already see him doing just that after New York watched the latter get targeted in the playoffs and even needed to pull him due to the disadvantage it created.

Mike Brown getting involved with James Wiseman

The Knicks are bringing five veteran tryout players to camp, and perhaps the one who could pay the biggest dividends is center James Wiseman. He brings alluring flashes of potential but a history of letting his previous teams down.

One reason for hope is that Wiseman is reuniting with Mike Brown after they were both previously with the Warriors. Their connection was on full display as practice ended, with Brown pulling the 25-year-old aside and seemingly instructing him on something basketball-related.

Mike Brown pulls aside James Wiseman after the Knicks' practice session pic.twitter.com/lmYYyxNhh7 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

Given their connection, the center need, and what he could provide, there is a feeling Wiseman might be a favorite to get a contract from New York. Judging by this exchange, it looks like the Knicks want him to pan out—but it'll be on him to earn that.

Mikal Bridges taking Tyler Nickel under his wing?

During Tuesday's practice, Mikal Bridges was spotted having a one-on-one conversation with rookie Tyler Nickel. It's impossible to tell what they were discussing, and from the outside, it looks more friendly than anything basketball-wise.

Mikal Bridges chats with Tyler Nickel pic.twitter.com/CgbyZNmhxk — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

However, give Bridges' history, it begs the question of if he might have his next mentorship project in the first-year pro. Bridges has been incredibly helpful with other young Knicks, including wearing Pacome Dadiet's jersey during the team's championship parade to put a spotlight on a lesser-seen contributor.

Considering Bridges' growth as a pro and development into a fringe star who embraces defense, he is the exact kind of player New York should want Nickel absorbing guidance from. The latter has only one element of the three-and-D mold down, and he could be a true home run if he's solid in the others.

Rajon Rondo hanging around the Knicks?

Tuesday featured an unexpected person watching practice: ex-rival Rajon Rondo. Notably, Rondo has started to dip his toes into the coaching scene, serving as a guest assistant for Doc Rivers with the Bucks and then interviewing for the Pelicans' head-coaching job.

It seems Rondo has spent some time around New York this offseason, with Jalen Brunson saying after the workout that he's gotten to know Rondo this summer.

"I've got to know him this summer. I definitely watched him, someone that was so creative and innovative in the way he played basketball.



An icon when I was younger. Been really cool to get to know him and his family."



- Jalen Brunson on Rajon Rondo https://t.co/mFd7UIRTjD pic.twitter.com/bTaupVKoUz — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

It's entirely unclear if this is setting up Rondo to make a home in the Big Apple as a Knicks coach, but given his incredible NBA resume and knowledge, he seems like he'd be a great fit to add a new voice under Brown.

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