Andre Drummond’s Knicks Arrow Is Pointing Way Up After Media Day

Andre Drummond joins the New York Knicks with big questions surrounding him. There's the matter of how he'll perform compared to Mitchell Robinson, but there are also availability and age concerns that could get in the way of this being an easy fix for the departure of a beloved player.

However, Drummond is also an accomplished vet who brings a few valuable skills to the table. And judging by the comments made by his new peers on Media Day, it's clear they have a belief in Drummond being more than suitable as Robinson's replacement.

Knicks players, coaches show early optimism in Andre Drummond at Media Day

Monday started on a great note for Drummond, with head coach Mike Brown saying "he's a little quicker and more explosive" than he had initially thought. Captain Jalen Brunson then noted he thinks the big man "can be a big key to this team." OG Anunoby continued the optimism, calling Drummond "a great player" and saying, "We know he can help us a lot."

Then there was the man Drummond will be backing up in Karl-Anthony Towns, who put his stamp of approval on the addition by mentioning that he's been a big fan of the veteran big. Towns also highlighted Drummond as "one of the best rebounders of our generation" and someone he can learn a bit from.

Karl-Anthony Towns talks about the Knicks losing Mitchell Robinson and signing Andre Drummond this offseason:



"I was very surprised that Mitch wasn't going to be back here with us. I think all of us were, so it was a surprise to everybody. Thought something would get done there,… pic.twitter.com/Mhd7SYc7pf — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 28, 2026

Some might write these comments off as being procedural, just to say nice things about the team's biggest offseason signing. Yet, they go beyond standard praise. For instance, Brunson could've downplayed his "big key" remark if he didn't actually believe it.

Meanwhile, Brown isn't one to exaggerate as a straight shooter. So the fact that he's already impressed by Drummond's athleticism is encouraging, especially since one of the things the Knicks may miss most about Robinson is how his high-flying tendencies impacted games.

Notably, Drummond's physique caught the attention of fans in pictures shared from Media Day, which show the veteran in apparently great shape. This could tie into what Brown commented on, and it gives hope that Drummond is prepared as best he can to take on the vital backup center role.

Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/cp9FpSNFy6 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 28, 2026

This fine-tuning physically could also help him shed the injury troubles that have followed him in recent years, which is important when relying on a 33-year-old big with a ton of miles as the featured piece of center depth. Additionally, being in the best physical shape should lead Drummond to bring his generational rebounding and even possibly make up for some of what's been lost on defense with Robinson out of the picture.

The mental element of Drummond's arrival that Towns pointed to is a sneakily fascinating one as well. Sure, he's one of the few players in this locker room now who doesn't have a title on their resume. But he brings 14 years of NBA experience with him to the Big Apple.

He's been around the block and seen plenty during his journey, from bottom dwellers to contenders. That's a valuable voice to add to the mix, one who brings a new perspective to ensure the Knicks' familiarity doesn't work against them during a championship defense.

As someone who was once one of the very best at his position, he's not someone the others can ignore when he speaks in times of turmoil, which are bound to pop up with any team throughout a season.

In addition, his previous peak during his career gives him knowledge he can pass on to Towns and whatever other centers New York eventually carries on its roster this season. This is a hidden bonus to what he's expected to provide on the court, and it could turn out to be huge if it helps lay the groundwork for his eventual replacement if he mentors a third-string or two-way big well enough to pass the mantle on.

While Media Day didn't showcase Drummond on the court, it absolutely serves as a teaser and even a reminder of all the good the veteran could do with the Knicks this season, which only adds to the reason for optimism here.

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