5 Realistic Centers Knicks Can Target as Two-Way Signings

Following the departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, the New York Knicks' big man depth chart is down to just Karl-Anthony Towns and the newly signed Andrew Drummond. Due to the financial crunch, the Knicks can add one more player on a veteran minimum deal and that spot seems likely ticketed for a center.

The Knicks can add additional frontcourt depth without the cap sheet being affected by bringing in a two-way player. A two-way player does not count on the 15-player standard roster and can play up to 50 regular-season games with the parent team while being shuttled to and from the team’s G League affiliate.

The players listed below are still two-way eligible, as they have fewer than four years of NBA experience. It would be a surprise if any of these players get an actual NBA contract, but they could be useful insurance.

1. Trey Jemison

Trey Jemison spent last season on a two-way deal with the Knicks and because of that, wasn’t eligible to play in the postseason. He bounced between New York's G League affiliate in Westchester and the big club, where he appeared in 13 games and averaged 6.3 minutes per contest.

In 31 games with Westchester, Jemison averaged 8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. The 26-year-old has appeared in 76 NBA regular-season games across three seasons with the Wizards, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Lakers and Knicks.

Jemison and his fiancée recently purchased a home in Texas, which is very much not New York. He’s also not with the Summer League team, which might be an indicator that he's already considering where his future lies beyond his time with the Knicks.

However, he was present for the team's ESPYs appearance earlier this week, so he clearly has shut any doors. Given the lack of willing trade partners, too, New York may prefer a more familiar option like Jemison in the short term before circling back on deals for bigger names later this season.

2. Liam Robbins

Liam Robbins, the former SEC Defensive Player of the Year, has a leg up on all these names. That's thanks to landing a Summer League job with the Knicks after spending the 2025-26 campaign with the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.

He’s a legitimate seven-footer with some NBA experience, as he appeared in 13 games for the Bucks in 2024-25. In 45 career G League games, the 27-year-old has averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

After ugly outings during the first two games in Vegas, the Iowa native flashed his potential with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and four blocks. He even knocked down a three and has some stretch five potential. Robbins backed that up with another strong showing on Thursday, where he chipped in 13 points, 9 rebounds and knocked down another triple.

That combination of size, offensive skill and defensive activity is mighty alluring given New York's center needs. Robbins is all but a lock to receive a training camp invite and seems like an intriguing find by the Knicks front office.

3. Christian Koloko

Since being selected 33rd overall in the 2022 draft, Christian Koloko has seen action for the Raptors, Lakers, and Grizzlies. Koloko showed some promise as a rookie with Toronto, but missed the entire 2023-24 season due to a blood clot issue.

The 26-year-old has played in 122 career NBA games, averaging 2.8 ppg and 2.8 rpg in 12.3 minutes per contest. He doesn't offer much offensively, but is a rim-protecting big that can play above the hoop and clean up the glass. He has active hands and is effective on defense.

4. Duop Reath

Duop Reath is the oldest and most experienced of this group at 30 years old. He's also the most intriguing.

Reath, who went undrafted in 2018 and spent several years overseas before catching on with the Blazers, has shown flashes as a reliable stretch-five. In 146 games with Portland, he shot 35.7% from long distance on 2.8 attempts per game. Pending a clean bill of health, maybe he settles for a two-way deal to stay stateside.

The 6-foot-9 center underwent surgery in late January to repair a stress fracture in his right foot and missed the rest of the season after averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 32 games with Portland.

5. Drew Timme

Drew Timme earned G League Second Team honors after averaging 23.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in 21 games. The 25-year-old also made 27 appearances with the Lakers, averaging 3.4 points while shooting 44% from three.

The former Gonzaga star, who was a three-time consensus All-American, has developed his three-point shot after mostly straying away from the perimeter in college. The 6-foot-9 swingman is undersized for the center position and doesn’t jump out of the gym. But he’s a skilled big with a high IQ.

With Hukporti's departure, New York has plenty of room for developmental centers with upside still to be tapped, so Timme fits the bill. The fact his strong G-League campaign hasn't led to a signing yet is a good indication the Knicks could land him for cheap.