Analyzing Each Knicks' Training Camp Tryout Player's Most Important Trait

If you haven’t heard by now, the Knicks signed five players competing for one remaining roster spot at training camp, barring any new moves before camp opens. Reports suggest the Knicks want to sign two of the five: one wing and one center.

With players trying out for fringe rotation spots, there are just as many concerns as there are reasons to be excited. Understanding these tradeoffs is important, but the real focus with tryout players is on the strengths and upside that make it worth signing them.

Here's a look at those strenghts for each of the Knicks' tryouts.

John Konchar, Wing: Rebounding

Of the three, Konchar looks like the most likely wing to make the roster if the Knicks open a spot given that his skill set offers the best off-ball, low-usage appeal. He delivers that through rebounding, connective passing and defensive playmaking. Let’s highlight the rebounding:

Konchar's rebounding compared to key rotation players | Data via BBall Index

Konchar offers significant rebounding prowess for a guard, ranking in the 91st percentile among players at his position in both teammate-miss offensive rebound percentage and defensive rebounding percentage.

Konchar resembles Josh Hart in the sense that he’s a guard who plays much bigger than his size and can hold up at the four spot in today’s NBA. He crashes the glass from all angles, shows a knack for attacking from the corners, and consistently collects loose balls. You can say he has a nose for the basketball. That instinct comes at a cost, though, as he lacks a reliable outside shot which may see him drift towards the dunker spot or stay near the rim. This isn’t to say he doesn’t make the most of it.

Ochai Agbaji, Wing: Off-Ball Defense/Versatility

Agbaji has a lot of holes in his game at 26. For him to see the court or make the team, he’d need to improve in a number of areas. In my opinion, his defense isn’t enough to offset his offensive trade-offs, but he does have a couple strengths: defensive versatility and off-ball defense.

Ochai Agbaji's % of defending by postion | Data via BBall Index

Agbaji stands 6’5”, making him more of a small forward than a true four, and he’s mostly seen time guarding guards. His ball-screen navigation isn’t good, though, which caps his perimeter defense against guards.

His rim defense appeals most, as he cleans up well down low. Blocks might rank as the only defensive playmaking metric he excels in, coming in at the 80th percentile with a strong -2.0 opponent FG differential at the rim over the last two seasons.

Among off-ball wings, he ranks in the 87th percentile in rim deterrence and the 80th percentile in rim protection. His solid help-defense activity can serve as his calling card, especially in a system that places a sized responsibility on help defenders.

Bruce Brown, Wing: Ball Screen Navigation

I could’ve easily picked rebounding as Brown’s most prolific skill, but wanted to branch out and cover another part of his game. Brown’s ball-screen navigation ranked in the 89th percentile among off-ball wings and rotation players over the last three seasons. That’s a strong number and gives New York reason to test him out. According to BBall Index, that would effectively make him the second-best screen navigator on the team behind Jose Alvarado.

Top 5 Perimeter Defense Grades compared to the rest of the league on the Knicks + Bruce Brown | Data via BBall Index

Among New York’s better ball-screen navigators, he’s more viable in isolation situations as well. Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson, despite strong screen-navigation skills, fall off the table in isolation. Brown comps closer to guys like Josh Hart or Miles McBride, both of whom sit just behind Anunoby in this stat and excel on the perimeter.

James Wiseman, Center: Potential Lob Threat?

The former No. 2 overall pick comes into camp just 25 years old. However, he’s been through the wringer injury-wise enough to question what his legs have left. He’s had a torn meniscus, and most recently a torn Achilles tendon in 2024. We essentially haven’t seen Wiseman play for a couple seasons, so it’s tough to gauge what kind of player he is right now.

How much lift does he have to play as a rolling aerial threat? Both Andre Drummond or Karl-Anthony Towns play as grounded centers rather than lob threats. Obviously Towns’ pop gravity offers something more impactful, and Drummond’s offensive rebounding prowess hopefully gives him enough roll gravity. For what it’s worth, a lob threat would give the center room a different look on the offensive end. Wiseman has shot 75% at the rim in his NBA career, good enough for the 79th percentile among centers.

Drew Eubanks, Center: Solid Feel

Eubanks screening talent compared to other bigs on the roster as well his offensive talent | Data and visual via BBall Index

Eubanks profiles as more of a release-valve, screening-combo big. He doesn’t possess playmaking or passing at an Isaiah Hartenstein level, but he’s certainly capable of providing some connectivity at the center position through his screening ability. That feel extends to the short midrange too, where he posts above-average shooting numbers (47%) on 73rd-percentile volume among bigs.

To a degree, these skills might be overrated. Eubanks does have a high passer turnover rate, in the 18th percentile over the last three seasons, so he’s not incredibly efficient with the ball in his hands. The main thing to me comes down to the screening, creative passing, and short roll. I think Drummond can do some of this, but I’d give a slight edge to Eubanks for also having a floater in his repertoire. This could make for an interesting dynamic between him and Jalen Brunson, who he'll see nearly all his theoretical time with.

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