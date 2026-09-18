Ranking Each of Knicks' Newest Signings by Chances to Make Roster

Earlier this week, the Knicks agreed to Exhibit 9 deals with five players: Ochai Agbaji, Bruce Brown, John Konchar, Drew Eubanks, and James Wiseman. The Knicks only have two roster spots open and are approaching the second apron, so there’s more at stake than just performance and fit during the preseason for this group.

None of these guys are locks, but I’d have to say some are more likely to make the opening night roster out of preseason for the Knicks. Let's try to figure out who has the best and worst chances to make the team.

Bruce Brown – 60% Chance

Bruce Brown played in all 82 games during the 2025-26 season for the Nuggets, the first time he’s appeared in all 82 contests in an NBA season across his eight-year career.

He was a member of the Nuggets’ 2022-23 championship team, averaging 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, and 3.4 apg on 48.3% shooting for the season. In 2025-26, he averaged 7.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, and 2.1 apg on 47.5% shooting.

The Knicks’ front office has been in love with Brown “for a long time,” according to Steve Popper of Newsday, so it’s no shock that he’s finally with the team in some capacity, even if it’s just for preseason.

The 30-year-old has championship pedigree and is one of the few guys out there you could add on the minimum who has served in a plethora of roles for a title team. He’s a high-intensity guard who can defend multiple positions, knock down threes (38.5% in 2025-26), and rebound and facilitate, just like Josh Hart.

This gives him an edge over everyone else New York has brought in for camp, and it could be enough to convince the team to trade someone else away in order to clear room for him.

Drew Eubanks – 50% Chance

Drew Eubanks has played in 426 games across his nine-year NBA career, appearing in games for six different franchises after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2018. He played in 42 games (11 starts) for the Kings in 2025-26, averaging 5.2 ppg and 3.0 rpg, though he had undergone surgery in March to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb.

Eubanks thrives as a pick-and-roll big, something Mitchell Robinson provided the Knicks during his tenure with the team. He shot 59.6% from the field in 2025-26 with Sacramento and has shot 60.3% from the field for his career. He provides the ability to protect the rim, but it’s not like he’s a force in that regard.

Out of the two centers the Knicks are trying out during preseason on Exhibit 9 deals, he’s probably the better of the two options. Even though the Knicks need a third center, there's always a chance they only sign one player out of this group and decide to re-evaluate the center position closer to the trade deadline.

James Wiseman – 40% Chance

The former No. 2 overall pick has battled countless health issues since getting drafted by the Warriors in 2020.

James Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury and then tore his Achilles right at the start of the 2024-25 season. He’s only played 152 games across six seasons, averaging 9.0 ppg and 5.5 rpg on 56% shooting from the field.

Mike Brown coached Wiseman for the first two years of his NBA career when the duo was together in Golden State. He’s a good finisher near the rim, but he’s not a good screener and he’s not good defensively.

The only reason I’d rank him this high is because he’s a center and, like I previously had mentioned, the Knicks are in need of a third center on their roster.

John Konchar – 40% Chance

While John Konchar has never averaged more than 5.1 ppg in a season, the seven-year veteran—who was waived after being traded from Utah to Minnesota last month—is similar to Bruce Brown in the sense that he can do a little bit of everything.

He’s a career 35% shooter from three. He averaged 4.3 rpg and 2.1 apg last season. At 6-foot-5, he can guard many positions and rebounds well—something the Knicks definitely value.

Konchar might be the best player the Knicks are bringing in on a training camp contract, but I’d give Brown the edge over him solely because of how the front office has viewed him over the last couple seasons. Konchar's defensive tape in Memphis and Utah was tantalizing, though, so he does have a real shot at making the roster.

Ochai Agbaji – 20% Chance

Ochai Agbaji was the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Cavs and almost immediately traded to Utah in the Donovan Mitchell trade.

A few years later, he was traded to the Raptors, where he shined in 2024-25, shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the three-point arc, while adding 10.4 ppg and 3.8 rpg in 64 games. However, he split the 2025-26 season with Toronto and Brooklyn, shooting just under 27% from three, seeing his playing time and production fall off a cliff.

At his size (6-foot-5), if he’s able to show the Knicks that his shooting touch is still there, there might be a role for him at the end of the bench, but he’s probably the most unlikely of the group to make the roster with the others either bringing more to the table or filling a bigger need at the five.

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