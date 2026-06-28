Ariel Hukporti's Knicks Return Is Now More Important Than Ever

The past few days have brought no shortage of twists and turns for the Knicks at center. New York trading No. 53 pick Ugonna Onyenso seemed like a positive sign for Mitchell Robinson's return, but the latter now seems headed out of the door.

That leaves the Knicks without a top rookie big man, and facing a serious hole in the rotation as well. All of this suddenly makes restricted free agent Ariel Hukpoti not just a nice player to have back, but an essential one to re-sign.

Ariel Hukporti suddenly more vital than ever before for Knicks

A player who averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game during the regular season doesn't scream "must-sign," but that doesn't tell the full story on Hukporti, either.

His second NBA campaign was a step in a positive direction. After playing just 24 games and averaging 8.7 minutes as a rookie, he logged 54 appearances in 2025-26.

Though his playing time increase was tiny (up to 9.2 mpg), Hukporti more than took advantage of it. He increased his ppg from 1.9 to 2.2. And more importantly, he improved from 2.0 rpg to 2.9 rpg, thanks to 1.0 on the offensive end per game.

That's not anything that constitutes a leap to Most Improved Player Award territory, but it is encouraging progress, especially in a post-Robinson context. The single biggest thing he brings to the table is rebounding on both ends, and Hukporti is showing flashes of possibly being up to the task.

But Hukporti is better than centers they could get to replace Robinson. Per 100 possessions: 15.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, ORate 118, DRate 111, 2.6-out of-3.3 at the line (78.8%), 6.7 fouls. It's not Robinson. I get it. But it's not nothing. https://t.co/kjLCgJdGGL — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) June 25, 2026

This is further reinforced by when Hukporti was given a bigger runway during the regular season. On Feb. 3, Hukporti gave an incredibly Robinson-esque performance with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks across just 21.5 minutes. On Jan. 1, he notched a monstrous 16 boards and four blocks, plus eight points, in 28 minutes.

Then there was the playoffs, where Hukporti logged a block in six out of 10 games he played in, and also had at least three rebounds in six out of 10 contests as well.

Though he mostly did his damage in garbage time, Hukporti was also called upon for meaningful minutes a few times, including in Game 1 against the 76ers and the last two games of the Finals with Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble.

Should Robinson leave, New York is looking at a backup center market that's not very exciting. Options like Robert Williams III (injuries), Andre Drummond (aging) and Nick Richards (lacking defense) in the Knicks' price range are far from foolproof solutions.

A trade for someone higher-upside is possible, but the team reportedly looked into just that and was rebuffed. That is the unfortunate reality of being the defending champion: no one wants to help shore up your weaknesses.

Leon Rose also punted on the chance to chase upside and give himself more center candidates with his multiple deals in the draft. He traded Onyenso late in the second round, but also could've had Tarris Reed Jr. (No. 26 pick), Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 27) or Henri Veesaar (No. 52 pick) earlier in the event.

It’ll be Hukporti.



98th percentile in D-EPM

88th percentile in DREB%

91st percentile in OREB%

94th percentile in BLK%

Advanced stats love his defense.



He fits their mold, just would rather him be a luxury instead of necessary. https://t.co/umi83vh1nu — MAG (@mikgro8) June 26, 2026

All of this adds up to Hukporti being more important for New York in his third season. He is a legitimate consideration to fill at least part of Robinson's role in the center rotation, and he could make a great pairing with a more proven, but riskier big man signing in free agency.

If the team failed to bring Hukporti—who's a restricted free agent—back, it'd lose a promising piece on the developmental side and be down someone who could step into an immediate bigger role if Robinson walks.

How the team approaches Hukporti's contract status will say a lot about their plans in the frontcourt. If they value him and see a clear role, they'll likely lock him up before legal tampering opens, just like they did with Mohamed Diawara and Jose Alvarado this week.

But if there's a lack of news on the Hukporti front as free agency begins, then it may be that New York is eyeing a veteran option (and maybe multiple) on the market to address a Robinson exit.

Given what Hukporti showed this season, and especially in the playoffs, losing him would actually carry a bit of a sting. That's an unexpected development, but it speaks to the intriguing signs around the young big—as well as the sudden center need.