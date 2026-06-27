Knicks' Miles McBride Trade Possibility Still Very Real After Draft

The Knicks' offseason appears to be taking at least a rough shape heading into the weekend. While many assumed New York's cutting costs during the draft was to help bring back free agents, it seems this is part of an overall effort to reduce salary commitments.

This has led to growing buzz that Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet will be walking in free agency. Assuming that is the case, the Knicks don't have a strong replacement for Robinson after punting on the draft.

But New York could get someone with high upside in a trade. And that's where Miles McBride may come in.

Miles McBride's salary is ripe for a Knicks center trade after draft

McBride has two major factors working against his future with the Knicks. First, he's coming off a dismal playoff run in which he didn't play much of a role in helping the team capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Second, and much more notable, is the fact that he's now on an expiring deal and set for a huge pay raise starting in 2027-28.

A combination of lackluster production and a future pay raise makes Miles McBride one of the Knicks' top trade candidates this summer. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In the meantime, McBride is playing on a very manageable $3.96 million deal for this upcoming season. That makes him a nice value for New York, especially with the scoring (career-high 12.0 ppg in 2025-26) and strong defense he provides off the bench.

However, the Finals may have exposed him as less essential to the second unit, like most figured. Shamet and Jose Alvarado both made much larger impacts during the Spurs series. Even Robinson, who struggled mostly, came up huge in the championship-clinching Game 5.

The Knicks have possible Shamet replacements on the roster, and Alvarado could be succeeded by Tyler Kolek, but New York doesn't have a great answer for losing Robinson, which now appears likely. That makes landing quality help vital, yet the team also has limited resources and not many promising free-agent options to turn to.

As a result, trading McBride becomes one of the Knicks' best tools as they possibly prepare for their big man's exit. There are a few young men who could fill the greater need of replacing Robinson's presence, and even come at a slight discount, shaving a few dollars off New York's books.

A potential Mitchell Robinson exit could also factor into the Knicks' next steps with Miles McBride. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Pelicans center Yves Missi stands out as one of the best trade options for the Knicks. He's got plenty of promise after averaging 9.1 ppg and 8.2 rpg as a rookie in 2024-25. While his numbers dipped a bit (5.7 ppg/5.8 rpg) this season, that's also due to a minutes reduction as Derrick Queen surprised for New Orleans.

The Pelicans' seemingly giving up on Missi is the Knicks' potential gain. His strong work on the boards is also underscored by the fact that he's a top offensive rebounder, logging 3.5 per game as a rookie and 2.8 this past season. He loves to block opponent shots as well, notching 1.3 bpg and then 1.5 bpg over his two pro campaigns.

Missi shows shades of Robinson, which already checks a huge box for the Knicks. He's also making just $3.5 million in 2026-27—less than McBride's just-under $4 million—and has a team option the next year before being a restricted free agent. So not only does he hit short-term goals (reducing salary, covering for Robinson), but he has long-term possibilities in the Big Apple as well.

There's also a pair of Hornets bigs New York could also target in Moussa Diabate (7.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.0 bpg this season) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (7.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 bpg). Both are only 24 years old, and they're making only $2.46 million and $2.41 million, respectively.

Now, the Knicks need McBride to be valued by either team (or another partner) to pull off any deal. But his offensive and defensive capabilities are sure to entice any franchise, especially at his low cost.

Knicks president Leon Rose also spent the entire NBA draft stockpiling future second-round picks, which are extra ammo he can add to push any trade over the finish line. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins have both been dealt for two second-round selections this summer, so that sets a realistic baseline Rose can meet with his treasure chest now more full.

Before the draft, there was a thought that McBride could be salary-dumped for draft capital in hopes of keeping Robinson or Shamet. Despite that not coming to pass,and those two vets now appearing close to leaving, a McBride trade can still be used to accomplish other goals as New York braces for changes to its bench in favor of monetary savings.