How Mohamed Diawara's New Deal Could Impact Knicks' Offseason Plans

Amidst the rollercoaster that was the 2025-26 season, Knicks fans pondered about the future of a few names, including Mohamed Diawara. The fate of the rookie was very up in the air until Monday night, as Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Knicks and Diawara had agreed on a multi-year $10-plus million contract.

Some non-Knicks fans were confused at the excitement over keeping a rookie who averaged just 3.6 ppg in 9.2 mpg. But those who watched the Knicks closely knew that this was among the front office's priorities this summer.

Assuming that Diawara's multi-year contract is across four years, that would mean he'd be making somewhere around $2.5 million per year. The big key is that the Knicks seemingly were able to sign him using their non-Bird rights. This means that they can still go into the second apron of the luxury tax to retain their own free agents.

How Mohamed Diawara's contract affects Knicks' salary cap and free Agency Plans

James Dolan stated on WFAN just a week ago going into the second apron is "suicidal". That doesn't mean that there isn't a world in which he or the Knicks don't go into it, though. The promising early signs from Diawara's deal seem to keep that option in play.

After this news, it's possible New York brings back Landry Shamet and/or Jose Alvarado, since the team isn't paying much more than a veteran minimum for Diawara. The Knicks still have room to operate with, and they've got potential to create some more space with moves on the margins.

Shamet may find offers stronger than anything that Knicks could realistically offer given his attractive 3-and-D skill set. Alvarado could opt out of his current contract, and he told Breakfast Power Club that his main priority is to get paid. However, getting Diawara back for cheap will go toward the team's efforts to retain both guys, or even replace Shamet given Diawara could potentially fill that role and for much less.

Mitchell Robinson's situation is a bit more difficult given his expected market. With Diawara's deal, the potential return of Shamet and Alvarado, plus having three picks in the draft, retaining Robinson is difficult, especially because he's an unrestricted free agent.

That said, dealing Deuce McBride, Pacöme Dadiet, or Tyler Kolek is a possibility, especially with Diawara now officially on the books and having plenty of upside.

The Frenchman showed a lot of promise this past season. His unique combination of size, athleticism, passing, driving, and shooting could turn him to a key piece of the Knicks rotation going forward. That makes it a logical step to give him more minutes, and New York could free up playing time (while also shedding salary) by parting with a bench member currently under contract.

McBride's a free agent next year and it's highly unlikely that the Knicks can or will keep him, so an early split makes sense in some cases. Dadiet and Kolek are developing players whose salaries take up a little bit of cap space that could be better used to compete right now.

Nobody has any clue how this free agency will turn out. But keeping Diawara is a major first item checked off for the Knicks, who now have more options to consider with the youngster back. They could trade out of the draft, or try drafting several young players to hopefully extend the core's window. Regardless of what they do, Diawara is set up to be a key reserve piece, no matter if the bench is vet- or rookie-heavy.

One things fans can do, is trust Rose and his team as they have continued to do a great job of balancing winning now while maintaining future flexibility.