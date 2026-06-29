Jack Kayil Is Quickly on the Right Track in First Days as a Knick

If there is one green flag that the 20-year-old German prospect and second-round pick by the New York Knicks, Jack Kayil, has shown so far, it's the fact that he won't fall under the category of stash and draft. He has made his intentions clear.

When Kaylil was asked during the draft if he would be headed back to Germany, Kaylil was blunt. He plans on growing with the Knicks.

"My plan is to stay here and get into the organization and keep growing with them," Kayil said, according to SNY's Phillip Martinez.

Jack Kayil says he does not plan to return to Germany for another year after being drafted by the Knicks pic.twitter.com/micv9vL2Ee — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 25, 2026

Kayil's coachability is clear

Considering this draft will be known by the amount of picks the Knicks sent off, this is something you like to hear from a guy they did decide on. Whether Kayil will pan out in the NBA remains to be seen, but if there is one thing Leon Rose and company have done best so far, it's identifying players who can play cohesively together.

It was a key factor in the Knicks winning their first championship in 53 years, and why they can very well repeat. If Kayil is true to his word, his outright willingness to be with the Knicks is at least a step in the right direction for a player who could, at one point, fit in seamlessly.

It also helps that he draws inspiration from Jalen Brunson. He wasn't just open about wanting to grow with the Knicks, but he also said he wanted to learn from the captain. This is an instance of a player saying all the right things, and he'll have to prove it on the court eventually, but one does get the impression that he'll be coachable and willing to be molded within his image.

That seemed especially true when his coach from Alba Berlin, Pedro Calles, raved about his former player. To him, maturity and leadership are two of his best qualities.

"The first thing that got my attention is his maturity as a person and as an athlete. We are talking about a 19-year-old guy, but his mind and body aren't those of a 19-year-old. This is the first thing that got my attention," Calles said of Kayil, according to Basketball Champions League writer Cesare Milanti.

Kayil's experience as a pro

Last season, Kayil was the youngest player to win the Basketball Bundesliga Best Young Player award. The award is given to the best German hooper under 22, and past winners include Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder.

The 20-year-old Kayil averaged 12.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game. His three-point shooting (29.2%) took a dip from it was in 2024-25 when he played with KK Mega Bemax and KK Mega Leks U18 (36.8%). However, he's still fairly young in his professional career, and will get a lot of tutelage in that department from the Knicks.

Kayil's professional experience also included the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and had 6.6 assists per game. He also took home some hardware there, as well as the FIBA Champions League Best Young Player honors.