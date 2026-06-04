Jalen Brunson's Finish to Game 1 Will Go Down in Knicks History Books

One day, sometime in the future, a generation of New York Knicks fans will tell the youth about Jalen Brunson’s Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

It won’t be about a 50-point masterpiece or domination of the San Antonio Spurs, but about Brunson’s ability to come through in the clutch and deliver a massive win, just as he’s done over and over in his Knicks career. It will be about Brunson overcoming two injury scares — a collision into his knee in the first quarter that forced him to briefly go back to the locker room, and an ankle injury in the second quarter — to grit his way through the game and help carry the Knicks across the finish line.

Brunson’s Game 1 was far from a beautiful stat line: the Knicks’ captain scored 30 points on an ugly 12-of-31 from the field, to go with three rebounds, two assists, and four turnovers.

But the lasting image of that game — a 105-95 Knicks win to steal home court and come within three wins of a championship — will be Brunson’s late-game heroics. Brunson scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-9 from the field.

Tied at 76 apiece going into the fourth quarter, Brunson helped the Knicks surge ahead by eight midway through the period with a handful of tough transition finishes. The Spurs rallied back behind some big baskets and free throws from Victor Wembanyama, taking a 95-94 lead with 2:16 to play.

On the ensuing possession, OG Anunoby missed a three-pointer. That’s when Brunson, the smallest player on the court, jumped into the action, tipped out an offensive rebound, then relocated to the right corner to bury a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:50 remaining.

Two possessions later, with the Knicks leading by four and Wembanyama having just turned the ball over, Brunson delivered the dagger. In isolation on Devin Vassell, Brunson went deep into his bag, jabbing, spinning, twirling at the right elbow before hitting a difficult 15-foot jumper as he fell to the ground. The basket put the Knicks up by six as a rowdy San Antonio crowd fell silent.

Just watch the flurry of baskets over the final 35 seconds of this video.



This man is a legend pic.twitter.com/fgHciRwNs6 — Scott Davis (@WScottDavis) June 4, 2026

Brunson has delivered almost countless late-game heroics for the Knicks, but never on this big of a stage. As he’s wont to do, Brunson showed little emotion in the moment and in a postgame interview, saying that although it wasn’t his best night offensively, he trusts the work he puts into his game to come through in big moments.

While Brunson stole the show down the stretch, it was a complete team effort from the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns carried the offense early and played great defense on Wembanyama. Anunoby had several key fourth quarter baskets. Josh Hart was everywhere on the court in the fourth quarter. Even Jose Alvarado contributed seven huge points off the bench to keep the Knicks afloat in the non-Brunson minutes.

But with the Knicks at the finish line, in their biggest moment of the season and in 27 years, it was “Captain Clutch” closing the game for them. Brunson has had bigger and cleaner stat lines, but the sight of Brunson cashing in two huge baskets with his usual poise and bevy of moves will cement itself as an encapsulation of the Brunson era in New York.

The series is not over. The Spurs very nearly took Game 1 and were ahead much of the night with a helping hand from the refs. The intensity of Wednesday night suggests this will be a long series, with big emotional swings still to come.

But the Knicks now sit closer to a championship than they have been in decades, thanks to a Brunson finish that will hang in Knicks’ lore for generations to come.