Knicks Just Got a New Center Target Thanks to Pacers' Mistake

As the New York Knicks search high and low to add more depth at center, the Indiana Pacers may have just helped them out a bit. Their Eastern Conference rival waived Micah Potter in what looks to be a financial move more than anything else.

League sources have confirmed to me that Micah Potter will be waived to complete the signing of Larry Nance Jr.



Potter’s contract was for $2.8M, and since the Pacers will be adding Nance Jr. with the veteran minimum, he only counts for $2.4M against the cap.



Saves Indiana 400K. pic.twitter.com/bwSD9wkHTH — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) July 8, 2026

Potter was cut after the Pacers signed Kelly Oubre and Larry Nance Jr., which put Indy over the first apron. It was a move that saved them over $2.8 million, and now that he's free, it could be one way for the Knicks to add more size while also staying under the second apron.

Micah Potter could fit in extremely well with Knicks' new center rotation

The center, who previously played for the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons, just enjoyed his best year at the pro level. Potter notched career highs in ppg (9.7, more than double from his previous best of 4.3), rpg (5.0) and games played (47). Notably, he excelled beyond the arc, shooting 42.3% while taking 3.6 attempts a night.

The advanced metrics support Potter as a solid rebounder, which is something the Knicks desperately need to figure out after losing out on Mitchell Robinson. According to Basketball Index, he ranked in the 85th percentile for Defensive Rebounds per 75 Possessions and the 72nd percentile for Offensive Rebounds Per 75 possessions.

He was solid at snagging rebounds on free throws as well. Potter was in the 73rd percentile when grabbing defensive rebounds during free throws. He was in the 89th percentile for offensive rebounds.

Since Potter made $2.8 million last season, the veteran minimum is what he would expect to earn if the Knicks signed him. He's also not in a position to demand any kind of main backup gig given his small sample of NBA success, so he'd be a fantastic third-string candidate to replace Ariel Hukporti.

Potter fits exactly what the Knicks are looking for by filling out their roster with cost-effective moves. The signings of Jordan Clarkson, Andre Drummond, Landry Shamet, Mohamed Diawara, and Jose Alvarado all cost the Knicks a total of only $17.5 million.

Whether this is enough after losing Robinson remains to be seen. Few were better at securing boards on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball than he was, and even with the signing of Drummond and potentially Potter, that's something they'll likely have trouble doing at the rate they did with their veteran center heading to Boston.

They already missed out on the three-time champion Kevon Looney after he signed with the Lakers.

Robinson averaged 8.8 rebounds a game last year, and the hope is that they can at least get close to that, even if they can't replicate what he did.

Potter can be one way to make that happen in the aggregate, while also raising the offensive ceiling at the position and bringing some of the KAT role to the second unit or even filling in for the All-Star big man when needed.