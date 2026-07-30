Don't Expect Micah Potter to Stay with Blazers for Long

Portland Trail Blazers big man Micah Potter is the latest player to join the roster, but that doesn't mean he is going to be here for very long.

NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Blazers are bringing people in to challenge Potter for his roster spot.

Micah Potter Must Earn His Keep

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potter was claimed off waivers by the Blazers earlier this month, just two days after the Indiana Pacers waived him to make room to sign Larry Nance Jr. to the team. Just before the start of free agency, the Pacers exercised Potter's $2.8 million option for the upcoming season. It's a non-guaranteed contract with a full guarantee expected to come on Jan. 10, 2027.

Therefore, Potter doesn't see that bonus unless he is on the roster by the middle of January. There's a good chance Potter will be waived by the Blazers if he isn't seeing the court often and he isn't a key part of the rotation at that time based on Portland's feelings about money in recent months following new owner Tom Dundon's arrival.

If Potter plays well, he will earn his salary, but it isn't going to come easy. He might have the first chance to claim that spot on the roster, but eventually other people will come in to challenge him. Potter averaged a career-high 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season for the Pacers, making 47 appearances with the team.

Potter's ability to play both power forward and center make him a versatile player that the Blazers should like, but his defensive struggles could prevent him from seeing the floor and earning a larger role.

This isn't to say Potter can't be with the Blazers for the entire 2026-27 season, but he will have to play the best basketball of his career in order to have a chance to stay in Portland.

Who Can Blazers Add to Compete with Potter?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. boxes out Brooklyn Nets forward Trevon Scott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on the report above, the Blazers are likely looking at players who are making around the same kind of money and are in a similar boat that Potter is in. They are simply looking for an opportunity to continue playing in the NBA.

Players like Trendon Watford, Blake Wesley and Bryce McGowens, all of whom were with the Blazers earlier in their careers, could all make sense in this potential role. The Blazers could also target younger players like Andre Jackson Jr., who is still looking for a home before his 25th birthday.

The Blazers want to use these non-guaranteed deals in multiple ways. They want to avoid spending money on players that aren't going to be in the rotation if they don't have to, but they are also using it as a motivating tool to get the best out of these players.