What Knicks Fans Should Make of a Slimmed-Down Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks report to training camp next week with one looming question: extension talks with Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a $61 million player option for 2027-28. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that negotiations "have stagnated" between both parties.

Towns is eligible for a contract extension worth up to $276 million over four years. There’s no reason for him to sign for far less at this point, when he still has leverage. There’s plenty of time to reach an agreement, and this isn’t much of a story for now.

The real off-season storyline to follow regarding Towns, who turns 31 in November, is his reshaped physique. The six-time NBA All-Star appears noticeably slimmer ahead of the Knicks' title defense, and the potential transformation could unlock an even more versatile version of arguably the best shooting big man of all time.

New season, new look

It was a memorable summer for Towns, who added a wedding ring to go along with his championship ring. Towns tied the knot with Jordyn Woods after six years together. The newlyweds celebrated their honeymoon in Africa (h/t New York Basketball), where they enjoyed a safari, snorkeling and a hot air balloon ride. But what many fans noticed was the new and improved-looking Towns.

KAT & Jordyn honeymoon in Africa pic.twitter.com/eniMPntm9q — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 31, 2026

While losing too much weight could theoretically affect his rebounding and defending, Towns's greatest advantages have always come from his skills—shooting, passing and mobility. That was on full display during New York's postseason run of dominance.

During the magical ride to a title, Towns became just the eighth center in league history to record 90-plus assists in a single postseason. He also became the first center in NBA history with 50/40/90 shooting splits in a championship run. His plus-258 plus/minus for the playoffs is the highest single-postseason plus-minus on record.

Towns silenced critics with dominant playoffs run

Throughout his career, Towns has faced criticism for his ability, or lack thereof, of being able to defend in space. But improved lateral quickness would make switching, recovering and containing quicker opponents easier. That better mobility will also make him more explosive when attacking from the perimeter.

Over the last two years, Towns has dealt with a nagging knee issue that he's mostly played through. Losing weight can keep the knees fresher, and less pressure on the joints allows more fluidity. Towns is currently listed at 248 lbs, and many feel that dropping weight is important for centers to extend their careers.

A notable example is Tim Duncan, who dramatically changed his physique and played until he was 40. The five-time Champion looked cooked after the Spurs' first-round exit against Memphis in 2011. The "Big Fundamental" came back slimmer and was a key cog in San Antonio's 2014 championship as a 38-year-old.

Last October, Towns told Steve Popper of Newsday that he dropped weight over the summer to prepare to play power forward. Even with the Knicks rostering Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, coach Mike Brown rarely deployed double-big lineups and Towns anchored the middle all season.

I knew I wasn’t bugging pic.twitter.com/GRj1ZFCZ6T — Skip Sayless 🏆🇹🇹🇭🇹♒️🗽 (@travbryanmusic) September 1, 2026

The Knicks lost both Robinson and Hukporti in free agency. Fifteen-year veteran Andre Drummond joined the mix over the summer, and other big men have been brought in for a training camp competition. That said, the expectation is again that Towns will soak up the majority of the center minutes.

No need to worry

Some might argue that because of this, the potential weight loss could be a detriment. However, Towns wouldn't lose much strength, and the seven-footer will still be a presence in the paint. This isn't the 90s when Towns would have needed to keep his weight up to handle the post play of other hefty big men.

The league is faster-paced than ever. Towns’s shooting ability makes him unique for a big man, and staying lean should help him move up and down the court. The positives far outweigh any negatives, and we will soon find out if the NBA is ready for skinny KAT.

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