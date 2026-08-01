Why Kelly Olynyk Could Help Buy Knicks More Time in Center Search

A lot of names have been thrown out there as potential targets in the Knicks’ ongoing search for a third-string big man. One name that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention but could end up being a realistic signing is Kelly Olynyk.

The veteran reserve is not someone a team will play big minutes. Nor is he somebody that will provide huge positive minutes in a postseason setting.

But assuming the Knicks’ ultimate plan is to find their true postseason backup center closer to the trade deadline, Olynyk should be a serviceable big man for the first half of the regular season given the surplus of talent the Knicks have elsewhere.

Why Kelly Olynyk could be on Knicks’ center radar

While Olynyk isn’t the defender or athlete the Knicks may crave post-Mitchell Robinson, they also have to be realistic with the kinds of guys they can even afford with whatever money and trade capital they have left. Robinson, or anybody even close to his impact, isn't walking through that door as a third-string center candidate.

But by getting Olynyk, they’d be able to diversify their center room much more. He may not have played much last season in San Antonio, but as recent as 2024, he was a regular rotation player providing some nice minutes.

In the 2024-25 season, Olynyk averaged 8.7 ppg in 20.3 mpg while shooting 41.8% from three. He obviously wouldn’t get that kind of run with the defending champions. Yet against certain matchups, it could be a cheap and intriguing depth option for head coach Mike Brown to play around with a little bit.

Unlike some of the other big men available, Olynyk offers a different offensive profile. Previously mentioned options like Nick Richards and Yves Missi are centers who do little to no damage outside the paint. Olynyk doesn’t have that problem.

Andre Drummond has started to a three-point game, but Olynyk is an entirely greater level of shooting threat. He doesn't just take open shots and make the occasional corner three, but he can let it fly from above the break as well.

Kelly Olynyk's shooting would be an asset for Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That kind of shooting, along with his passing—which is also much better than Drummond’s could add a nice wrinkle to the offense, and potentially make him playable alongside Karl-Anthony Towns from time to time—positions him as a truly worthwhile signing to explore.

Olynyk has plenty of shortcomings (age and defense being two huge ones), hence why he’s still available. Though taking a flyer on one of the better shooting big men and allowing him to play off of Jose Alvarado and Jalen Brunson, could be enticing.

Olynyk also offers one added benefit. While we don’t know if the Knicks will make the Finals again, and who they’d face if they did, Olynyk could replicate some of Jeremy Sochan’s value from this past postseason.

In fact, Olynyk could offer an even more updated look into the Spurs' locker room and their game plan against the Knicks. Olynyk has an entire season and Finals run in San Antonio to pass on to New York. That extra plus could be enough of an advantage to warrant picking him over the other center options.

Simply put, the Knicks won’t find a needle-mover unless they part ways with Deuce McBride, which has plenty of arguments for and against that possibility. But assuming they start the season keeping their now longest-tenured member, the option seem slim.

They can go with the expected option by signing somebody like Richards, but he may have qualms about money or role. That's why they could surprise and go with a different type of player in Olynyk.

Again, he isn’t going to change the Knicks' season or the fans’ perception of the team’s center depth. But it may behoove them to at least have a different kind of option for the offensive-minded Brown to play around with to begin the season, while keeping their eyes on a bigger prize who may become available down the line in 2026-27.