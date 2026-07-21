Knicks Have Two Threats to Worry About If They Pursue Nick Richards

Winning an NBA Championship can shine a spotlight across a roster, creating a domino effect that can lead to certain contributors leaving town in the offseason. The Knicks learned that the hard way this summer, as their frontcourt depth suffered a blow when Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti left the Big Apple in favor of the Celtics and 76ers, respectively.

Yes, the Knicks still have Karl-Anthony Towns and the recently-signed Andre Drummond to hold things down in the post, but that doesn't change the fact that a third center is needed. Unfortunately, the quest to add big-man depth took a blow over the weekend when the Mavericks matched the two-year, $4.7 million offer that the Knicks reportedly sent to restricted free agent Moussa Cisse.

With Cisse off the menu, free-agent center Nick Richards is someone New York should be pursuing. A potential signing could be easier said than done, though, now that competition for the former second-round draft pick is heating up.

Heat, Lakers are clear threats to Knicks signing Nick Richards

Having reliable center depth is key to going on a deep NBA Finals run, and the Knicks know that. Other teams around the league are also aware of that fact, which is why the Heat and Lakers will likely do whatever it takes to sign Richards, too, creating some competition for Leon Rose & Co.

For starters, the Heat have gone on record about wanting to add another center who's "athletic and a rim protector," according to president Pat Riley just last mont. Richards certainly fits that bill, as he's a mobile 6-foot-11 frontcourt presence who's averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds (4.7 defensive) and 1.0 blocks while shooting 61.8% from the field in 237 games (109 starts) across the last four seasons.

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this summer, the Heat will do whatever it takes to put together a championship-contending roster. They also have over $10.1 million in first-apron space remaining, per Spotrac, giving them a potential financial edge over the Knicks, who are $9.3 million above the limit.

Nick Richards brings the type of rim protection to the table that would make the Knicks' lives much easier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Lakers, they went from having Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes as their top centers to replacing them with Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney this offseason. That seems to be an upgrade on paper; however, Looney is only 6-foot-9, so it isn't unfathomable to imagine that Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka could be eyeing Richards to help boost his team's average height.

The Lakers have been linked to the former Kentucky Wildcat for a while now. Back in June 2025, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that the Lakers (and Knicks) expressed interest in trading for Richards, who was with the Suns at the time. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel also reported that Los Angeles even kicked some tires regarding a potential trade before the 2024-25 NBA season.

Additionally, the Lakers are $10.5 million away from passing the first apron, so they have flexibility to make it happen.

Assuming that the Heat and Lakers are both interested in exploring a connection, the Knicks will need to put their best foot forward to lure Richards to the Big Apple.

Perhaps they could play to his local roots, as the 28-year-old center attended high school in New York and New Jersey after moving to the United States from Jamaica. The allure of helping the Knicks win the second of back-to-back titles might be too enticing to turn down, too.

But at the end of the day, the Knicks' biggest obstacle to signing Richards will likely be owner James Dolan, who's done everything in his power to keep the franchise under the NBA's second apron. He'll need to change that mindset to field a competitive offer, but that seems like a long shot, given how the team has spent money this offseason.

Richards is the type of player the Knicks need to complete their roster—just don't be surprised if some competition and Dolan's spending habits make a potential signing harder than fans want it to be.