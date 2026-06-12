Knicks' 3-1 Finals Lead Sets Up Two Dangerous Traps for Game 5

The Knicks' completely unpredictable playoff run has been even more true during the NBA Finals. In a major turn of events, New York has secured a massive 3-1 series lead over the previously favored Spurs, who are now licking their wounds after an embarrassing Game 4 loss.

However, what that insane comeback demanded from the Knicks, as well as the structure of the Finals from this point on, does stack the deck against New York in Game 5 specifically.

Toll of Game 4 could weigh on Knicks in Game 5

No matter how you slice it, Game 4 is going to follow the Knicks into Game 5.

They can publicly treat it as just another win, but deep down, they all know it's not. This may be the most satisfying win of each player's pro career to this point, and shaking off that high is sometimes difficult—like we've seen with San Antonio being hung up on its Western Conference title early in these Finals.

And that's just the main emotional hurdle to clear in the aftermath of that kind of victory. Then there's the impact on the court.

A near-impossible comeback like Game 4's requires players to give a ton of energy. Jalen Brunson didn't come off the floor in the second half on Wednesday, leading to 44 minutes played, which is second only to the overtime win over the Cavaliers in the ECF. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby's 41 minutes were his highest of this postseason.

New York's two clear top performers on Wednesday pushed their playing time to the limit. The Knicks also needed every single second they were on the court with Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble, Josh Hart remaining quiet offensively, and Mikal Bridges struggling.

If Saturday is a challenging game, even with a much less daunting lead to overcome, it seems unlikely New York's best would have enough left in the tank. Mike Brown can't lean on Hart or Bridges given how they're playing. KAT is likely to be targeted by the Spurs again for foul trouble. Then there's the bench falling off the face of the Earth as Landry Shamet goes ice cold and Miles McBride continues to slump.

It would be no surprise if the intense mental focus and physical demands of Game 4 weigh heavily on Brunson and Anunoby. This isn't like the comeback against the Cavs, as the Knicks are in the thick of a draining Finals, rather than having just come off a huge amount of rest.

San Antonio will not go down without a fight, which could prove the difference after most of New York's stars gave their all to go up 3-1.

Knicks' guaranteed return to MSG reduces Game 5's stakes

The second aspect that makes Game 5 a potential trap for the Knicks is the fact they know they can go back home if they lose, which makes this contest less do-or-die than Game 4 felt like.

Ever since New York stole Game 1, it set up the possibility of a Knicks-in-six Finals scenario where they win the title in front of their home fans. While the standard answer from teams is that they want to put their opponent away as quickly as possible, there's little denying the thought of hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy at Madison Square Garden is on the minds of players in the locker room.

Also connected to all of this is the threat of the Knicks, intentionally or not, taking their foot off the gas given the protection a 3-1 lead guarantees. They can drop Game 5 and face very few real consequences since they're still in the driver's seat, and they'll have their home-court fans behind them in another elimination opportunity.

Even if they lose Game 6, they still can capture the title by winning on the road in Game 7, which they've already done twice this series. This huge room for error is a luxury that creates its own unique challenge on the doorstep of a title.

Now, Brunson and Co. do have two sweeps under their belts this postseason, so they've pounced as soon as elimination opportunities have presented themselves. But the Spurs aren't like the other teams they've sent packing early.

San Antonio frankly should be tied 2-2 in this series, and it could even be up 3-1 if Wemby sought out a better shot to end Game 2. While sending the Cavaliers and 76ers home felt like mere formality, that's not the case with the Spurs at all.

All of that makes Game 5 New York's toughest test yet of the playoffs. San Antonio isn't going to lay down like Cleveland or Philly; in fact, most Spurs players think they're still in control of this series.

That kind of resistance makes them an entirely different beast, and another strong start could leave the Knicks turning their attention to preserving energy for Game 6 and even 7.