Spurs' Game 4 Reaction Tells Knicks All They Need to Know for Game 5

In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks' mental fortitude once again proved to be better than the Spurs'. New York took on the historic task of erasing a 29-point deficit head-on, while San Antonio showed its youth with turnovers and other mistakes as it fumbled away that lead.

One would think the Spurs might start to take the Knicks seriously as they fall behind 3-1 and are on the cusp of elimination. Yet Victor Wembanyama and co. remain resistant to giving New York the props it deserves, and it's this arrogance that sets up their demise in Game 5.

Spurs' post-Game 4 comments are the last bit of Knicks fuel before potentially decisive Game 5

Following this embarrassing loss, the Spurs (again) came off as thinking this Finals is just about them, rather than what the Knicks have actually done to take a 3-1 lead.

It starts with head coach Mitch Johnson, who, while crediting the Knicks, also stated he believes it's the Spurs who've "decided the outcome of all four games" (h/t ohnohedidnt24).

Mitch Johnson:



"By no means am I not acknowledging the Knicks and what they've done and give them credit for playing good basketball. But we feel like we've decided the outcome of all four games" pic.twitter.com/3JlPtb3jKU — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 11, 2026

The latter notion is disrespectful toward New York. It's full of a superiority complex that puts the agency entirely in San Antonio's court, treating them as the sole authors of this series. This dismisses the glaring fact that though the Spurs have not executed well at times, the Knicks still need to do something with those mistakes to make them actually matter.

It also treats anything New York does on its own as lesser. This basket was only because San Antonio allowed it; that rebound was only due to a lack of Spurs effort. It completely ignores the Knicks' irrefutable talent, which has helped them make plays no matter the opponent or circumstance, regardless of how challenging either might be.

This is an incredibly poor and downright wrong message for the team leader to send to his players. It makes them less likely to take New York as seriously or feel like they need to adjust if all their losses come down to a perceived fluke.

Stephon Castle, one of the top players in this series, clearly is buying into Johnson's belief after doubling down on it in the postgame. Meanwhile, Wembanyama hinted that the Spurs treated the championship as something that's theirs by right, noting they weren't as "hungry" in the second half on Wednesday.

"Can't really explain it right now. Execution, greediness of some sort. We clearly weren't the most hungry in the second half"



Victor Wembanyama speaks on what went wrong in the Spurs 2nd half collapse 😳



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/FyM2pRe6Kj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 11, 2026

Coming out of Game 4, the Knicks could be concerned about how far they trailed the Spurs, or worried that this comeback will change how San Antonio approaches the rest of the series. Instead, the Spurs aren't operating with any more urgency or desire to fix what's gone wrong. They still think they're in the driver's seat and that this series goes through them, even down 3-1.

This should give New York even more confidence entering Game 5. It's clear San Antonio is living in its own world, rather than being present to what's happening in this series. This allows any adjustment the Knicks make, big or small, to go unnoticed while the Spurs remain in their self-centered bubble.