Knicks Bench's Disappearing Act Could Lead to Their Demise in Game 5

The Knicks' Game 4 victory was led mostly by a small number of players. Though Jose Alvarado did come up huge off the bench, the same cannot be said for the rest of his reserve counterparts, who either had mediocre outings or were downright bad.

Unfortunately, this is more of a continuing trend for New York than just a blip on the radar, and that reality is especially worrying for Game 5.

A quiet Game 5 for Knicks' bench could doom them with tired stars

A comeback like the one the Knicks pulled off doesn't come without a cost, both mentally and physically.

It requires players to play near-perfect basketball, which demands an inordinate amount of focus. It also pushes their bodies to the limit, as it's essential to give more than their opponent to come up with extra possessions or attempt higher quality shots to make a dent in a huge lead.

For New York, its turnaround on Wednesday night, being especially top-heavy, only compounds this issue. They had to lean upon Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, and though it proved successful, it also led to Brunson playing 44 minutes and Anunoby logging 41. That comes in the middle of an already challenging series where both guys are already doing more than their fellow teammates.

This could very well lessen the Knicks' chances of winning in Game 5 as Brunson and Anunoby deal with the after-effects. Obviously, the best way to lighten their load is for the bench to step up, but that appears like a fantasy.

Landry Shamet has scored just three points and shot 1-of-9 from deep in the last two games. Deuce McBride, the leading scorer among the non-starters during the regular season, has only 11 total points this series—including goose eggs in Games 3 and 4. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson isn't making much of any difference in the paint despite New York needing center help with KAT in foul trouble.

Landry Shamet says that he is "upset" with some of his defensive possessions tonight, but it's "fixable:" pic.twitter.com/lCjxdXYZZB — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 9, 2026

Yes, Alvarado was instrumental in winning Game 4, but mostly because he did the small things to support Brunson and Anunoby. He's never been a big scoring threat, and he doesn't possess the size necessary to affect San Antonio's perimeter talent.

If Brunson and Anunoby struggle in Game 5, there's no reliable bench support Mike Brown can turn to for points. In fact, the way Shamet and McBride are playing, Brown could be better off with even 50% of Brunson and Anunoby. That's problematic, though, especially as keeping both guys energized is crucial if this series is extended.

Robinson enforcing his will would also be massive on the heels of Game 4. He can frustrate the Spurs' attack by corralling rebounds to eliminate second-chance opportunities and being a menace defensively at the rim. This could help keep the game closer for the Knicks' tired stars, who can preserve their energy for a few pivotal moments instead of needing to make magic happen for an entire half.

This is the exact scenario a head coach wants to turn to his bench. Yet there's good reason for Brown to avoid playing any of them for meaningful minutes with a title-clinching win on the line.

All three have seen their defense fall off and their offense in the dumps. This leads to the second unit giving up more points than it's scoring, while adding to the possibility of another large San Antonio lead unfolding in Game 5.

This, in turn, will require more from Anunoby and Brunson after carrying the team in Game 4. They could then end up not at their best in Game 5, and exhausted for Game 6 or 7 if they need to play hero ball for the second consecutive contest.

That nightmare scenario would easily be avoided if there were a bench option or two that Brown could throw in to take some of the load off. Instead, his bench is more of an obstacle than an asset at a time when they're needed the most.