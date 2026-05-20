Knicks Can Let Go of OG Anunoby Fears After His Finish to Game 1

Tuesday was a bit of a roller-coaster for Knicks forward OG Anunoby. He began the day as probable to make his return from a hamstring injury, but ultimately was a true game-time decision, which created some concerns that he's not 100%.

Those worries shone through in the early part of Game 1, as the two-way menace struggled to get much going offensively in his first taste of playoff action since May 6 against Philly.

However, Anunoby warmed up as the contest went on and finished the night as a key part of the team's incredible comeback. What the All-Defensive Team talent did on both ends when it mattered most should create major confidence that his recent injury won't limit him in this series.

OG Anunoby's clutch contributions were vital to Knicks' Game 1 win

First off, it's worth noting Anunoby was part of the Knicks lineup that turned the entire contest around. He, along with Jalen Brunson, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, outscored the Cavaliers 44-8 over the final 12 minutes of action.

Anunoby made huge offensive contributions that played directly into the comeback. Even though he had a poor shooting night (2-of-9) overall, the forward notched a staggering nine points in overtime alone, thanks to a bucket and seven made free throws that showed his aggressiveness.

Anunoby drew 10 total free throws on Tuesday, which is something you'd only see from a player who's feeling good about attacking a defense post-injury.

He looked great when the team was down four with two minutes left, catching a pass at the top of the key and pump-faking James Harden out of the way for a wide-open lane to the hoop. The defense then collapsed on him, which he wisely anticipated and kicked it out to an all-alone Landry Shamet, who would've had an easy three-point attempt if Towns wasn't called for an offensive foul.

Game 1 + Q4 of the Eastern Conference Finals and we have Sam Merrill weaking ball screens vs. Jalen Brunson & James Harden defending as a big at the level & working back out to OG Anunoby



The foul on Karl-Anthony Towns bailed out the Cleveland Cavaliers



Frankly, I am just… pic.twitter.com/RFDsjedyGa — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloyd) May 20, 2026

Anunoby didn't shy away from contact on defense, either. In fact, he used his special frame to make a physical impact on the game, providing a spark.

His motor was on full display during several shot attempts, such as boxing out Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen to ensure his team came away with rebounds and had extra possessions. He displayed his athleticism post-injury here as well, skying multiple times to keep the ball away from Allen and tip it toward his teammates.

OG Anunoby box outs on Jarrett Allen were so important! Helped the Knicks hold the Cavs to ONE offensive rebound in the 4th Q and OT. He was instrumental in the Knicks ending defensive possessions.



This was a tough, gritty performance from OG. pic.twitter.com/J3oDGTv0d5 — DJ Zullo (@DJAceNBA) May 20, 2026

This massive effort, which again isn't something an injured player would be able to give, shows up in the box score even if Anunoby himself wasn't corralling the ball. Cleveland lost the rebound battle 13-7 in the final frame, which is a key to any comeback try, and Allen recorded just one board after gathering six over the first three quarters.

That prevented Cleveland from getting many second-chance opportunities, which allowed New York to keep chipping away at the lead when the Cavs missed their initial shot.

In OT, Cleveland logged just one lone rebound over the entire five minutes. Meanwhile, Anunoby grabbed three of the Knicks' five defensive boards during the extra period, which again kept the Cavs from building momentum with a chance-chance bucket.

Just looking at Anunoby's usage as well, this isn't a player who seemed hampered in any way despite some rust. He played every single minute of overtime, and didn't come off the floor at all after initially checking in with 7:52 remaining in the fourth. The fact that he was part of the guys that head coach Mike Brown trusted when things were dire, and didn't require any subbing out, is another sign that he only got better as Tuesday's contest went on.

The Knicks should be excited for what's to come after OG Anunoby's Game 1 performance. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of this grueling contest, it'd be no surprise if Anunoby pops up on Wednesday's injury report, especially since his Game 1 status came down to warmups. But assuming this wasn't just adrenaline taking over, it appears the game-changing version of Anunoby that's dominated these playoffs is back following his brief injury scare.

That was the biggest factor determining this team's ceiling for the rest of the postseason after he initially got hurt. With him looking great to close things out Tuesday, the sky's the limit again for New York.