Knicks’ Dalton Knecht Signing Is a Huge Win and Stroke of Genius

The Knicks made a more-than-notable addition on Friday, signing wing Dalton Knecht to a two-way deal and waiving Kevin McCullar Jr. in the process to free up room for the ex-Laker.

Former Lakers forward Dalton Knecht has agreed to sign with the New York Knicks on a two-way NBA contract, his agents at Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/1gePugMy3Z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2026

A few nights ago, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that Los Angeles waived Dalton Knecht, who was the No. 17 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and a roster crunch casualty. With the 25-year old clearing waivers, that made him free to sign with any team.

New York was among the teams that showed interest in the sharp shooting youngster, per SNY’s Ian Begley. Obviously, Leon Rose wasn't the only executive sniffing around as every organization loves a low-risk, high-reward swing. Especially with a former lottery pick and one that is still two-way eligible.

Yet, between what the Knicks can offer, and what Knect also could use at this stage in his career, it's no surprise he ultimately chose the Big Apple over other suitors.

Dalton Knecht is a low-cost lottery ticket for Knicks with a big potential payoff

For a two-way spot, you’re betting on the scoring talent resurfacing in the right environment. The Knicks have a recent track record of finding players who’ve struggled to find a home prior to arriving in the Big Apple—Isaiah Hartenstein, Donte DiVincenzo and Landry Shamet—and turning their careers around.

During his first month as a rookie, Knecht scored 27 and 37 points. He tied the record for the most three-pointers made in a single game by a rookie in NBA history with 9. He was looking like the steal of the draft and then came the rescinded trade with the Hornets for Mark Williams.

It's been all downhill since and the 6-foot-6 swingman seemingly never mentally recovered. He likely lost trust in the organization and in himself on that team. Because it’s been so long people expect that he should’ve moved on by now and got on with it, but the reality is you can never gauge what is going on with athletes psychologically.

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) celebrates his three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest NBA samples leave a lot to be desired. In 54 games last season, Knecht averaged just over 10 minutes a night and 4.2 points. In four preseason games, he shot 25% overall and 14.3% from long range. He ranked low percentiles in points, assists, steals and overall impact.

The shelf life is not long in the NBA for one-way shooting wings. Knecht doesn't stay in front, rotate well, or add any playmaking defensively. But has an ideal frame for a modern day wing, is a threat in transition and still has the potential to become an elite three-level scoring threat.

Some think Knecht can still reach his high ceiling elsewhere and that there are still hints of what he can be. His eFG% was around league-average territory and he ranked in the 97th percentile in ball security, while his shot profile still shows the perimeter volume that makes him so tantalizing.

The Knicks aren't exactly brimming with young talent. There's Mohammed Diawara, Tyler Kolek and not much else to be super excited about. The team is also trying to dance around the second apron and finding low cost talent is needed to keep things humming.

This isn’t a player who suddenly forgot how to put the ball in the basket. That makes this a huge get for the defending champions with zero commitment if it doesn't pan out.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.