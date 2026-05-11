Knicks' Sweep Creates a Potential Downside for Conference Finals

The Knicks' playoff journey added another surprise development on Sunday, as New York completed a sweep of the 76ers in a 30-point demolition by Mike Brown's team. This current reality isn't one any expected before the postseason began, as many forecasted a grueling series against Boston to take place instead in this round before the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, the Sixers' lackluster efforts put the Knicks in an extremely advantageous position for the ECF. New York has bought itself extra time to rest and recover, allowing it to be as fresh as possible with an NBA Finals trip on the line.

But this also puts a pause on the incredible momentum this team has built up, which might end up playing a factor down the line.

Knicks will have to avoid cooling off as long break before ECF awaits them

Just to make it clear, a sweep of the 76ers is really the best outcome anyone in the Big Apple could ask for.

This was a lopsided series that showcased New York's might and legitimate claim to being championship-worthy. It's cemented Mike Brown as the right man for this job with the profound impact he's clearly had. It also didn't require a ton of exertion from the Knicks' starters, who forced heavy garbage time minutes twice in four games.

The benefits that come with a sweep are undeniable as well. Players who've now seen a hefty bit of playoff minutes, which take a greater toll than those that occur in the regular season, get a major reprieve. Fresher legs clearly made a huge difference against Philadelphia, which gave its all over seven games in the first round to defeat the Celtics, then simply didn't have enough in the tank to put up much of a fight against Jalen Brunson and co.

This time off also is important on the health front. OG Anunoby is currently nursing a hamstring injury that's cost him two straight games, but now his rehab efforts can receive extra attention from the training staff. He doesn't have to feel like he's letting the team down or rush back, since there aren't any contests for the next week to worry about missing.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson sat out a game against the Sixers with an illness, and Jeremy Sochan popped up with his own hamstring injury to begin things against Philadelphia. That's not even to mention Josh Hart, who's hurt his back and thumb already in these playoffs while embracing the scrappy work that's proved pivotal for New York.

All of that said, the NBA has the ECF slated to begin on May 19, with the possibility of moving it up to May 17, depending on the results of the second round. New York's sweep of Philly puts the latter alternate date in play.

But, the other matchup of the second round does not appear like it'll wrap up as tidily. After dropping the first two games, the Cavaliers got their first win of the series in Game 3. They were a staunch force at home during the regular season with a 27-14 record, which is good news for their chances of knotting things up with Game 4 also being at Rocket Arena.

The Knicks have to acknowledge the fact Detroit and Cleveland could go the distance, which would mean over a week between games if the conference finals starts on the 19th. Even if the New York were to face the Pistons or Cavs on May 17, that's still six off days before Brown's squad would next take the floor when it matters.

There is absolutely something to be said for staying hot in basketball. The game of runs revolves around feeling like you can do no wrong one moment, then the mistakes piling up the next.

In the Knicks' case, it's the entire team that's reached a flow state ever since midway through the Hawks series. That's resulted in an insane seven-game win streak in the middle of the postseason, which has been accompanied by huge performances as well as doing all the little things to stave off defeat.

The only way to seemingly slow this team down is to get it off the court, and making short work of the Sixers does just that. While the staff can do its best to simulate the conditions of the playoffs during this break, it's not going to be the same as having one series lead into another.

Just look at the 2024-25 champion Thunder, who swept the Grizzlies in the first round before going the full seven games against the Nuggets in the next.

Guys aren't going to feel the same or be able to anticipate their teammates' next move as well as they have going a week between games. This could lead to a slow start, especially facing either a Cavs or Pistons lineup that's going to have more recent live game reps; they'll also be coming directly into a matchup off the high of advancing, which is a different level of confidence than a week-old sweep.

Getting down early in the series to either team would be incredibly problematic with little margin for error given a Finals berth is on the line. The chances of that happening go up, however, in this scenario, as opposed to the 76ers dragging things out for a still-manageable five- or six-game affair.

But, a longer series introduces more injury risk, so there's no clear right answer. The added rest could also help make up for a more sluggish start if New York has more in the tank. Keeping guys in their current form is definitely a challenge for Brown and his staff, though, to tackle in the Sixers aftermath.