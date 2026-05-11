Knicks Schedule for Conference Finals: Everything We Know So Far

The Knicks will play in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year after sweeping the 76ers on Sunday. Now attention turns to what awaits New York with an NBA Finals berth in reach, though there are still some major questions to be answered before the ECF begins.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what we do know about the Knicks' conference finals schedule and potential opponents on the heels of defeating the 76ers in just four games.

When and who will the Knicks play in the Eastern Conference Finals?

The NBA currently has the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals slated to start on Tuesday, May 19. However, the league does have an expedited start date of Sunday, May 17, also set aside if the second round wraps up earlier than expected.

The latter date is in play with the Knicks quickly handling the Sixers. But it'd also require the other second-round matchup between the Cavaliers and Pistons to end in short order. That series is 2-1 in favor of 1-seed Detroit, yet 4-seed Cleveland just won at home in Game 3 and will host Monday's Game 4 as well.

The Knicks still have to wait to see if they'll face the Pistons or Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Game 6 between these teams, if necessary, is set for May 15. If that contest is needed and ends up determining the Knicks' opponent, the NBA may opt for the May 19 start for the ECF. This outcome would avoid forcing either the Pistons or Cavs to play Game 1 of the conference finals with just one full day of rest in the May 17 scenario.

New York absolutely benefits from the rest of its sweep over Philadelphia affords. But with how well the team is playing at the moment, there's a legitimate reason to hope they take the floor again sooner rather than later as well. An unhealthy amount of rest may cool down this scorching-hot team and take away some of the profound chemistry players have with one another at the moment.

While the full dates of the ECF are to be determined, the NBA has already outlined that Game 1 of the NBA Finals will begin on June 3. Based on this info, it's safe to assume the conference finals will end around May 31 or June 1 if a Game 7 is necessary.

What home games will the Knicks have in the Eastern Conference Finals?

The Knicks' home game schedule for the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals is still to be determined. It's unknown whether New York has home-court advantage, which hinges on the outcome of the second-round matchup between Detroit and Cleveland.

Since the Pistons are the 1-seed in the East, they have guaranteed home-court advantage in any round they advance to before the NBA Finals. So if the Knicks have to face Detroit, New York would be at home in Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, in the ECF.

But if the Cavaliers advance to the conference finals, the Knicks would then have home-court advantage since they're the 3-seed and the Cavs are the No. 4. In this scenario, New York would begin the ECF at home in Games 1 and 2, plus host Game 5 and the decisive Game 7, if necessary.

What's the best outcome for the Knicks in ECF: Cavaliers or Pistons?

That makes the Knicks' rooting interest pretty clear after Sunday's win. Cleveland advancing would give New York a chance to start and possibly end the conference finals at home. Head coach Mike Brown's team went 2-1 against the Cavs in the regular season as well, so they already know what it takes to get the best of them.

The Knicks played well against the Cavaliers in the regular season. Could something similar happen in the playoffs? | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On the flip side, the Pistons have a much higher upside as a team, considering their No. 1 finish in the East. They've stumbled a bit in these playoffs, though jumping out to an early 2-0 lead against Cleveland shows them starting to get back on track. New York had serious trouble against the Motor City in the regular season, too, going 0-3, with the closest result a 15-point loss.

Facing Detroit with home-court advantage on the Pistons' side is another drawback if that's the Knicks' fate in the Eastern Conference Finals. Detroit was an astounding 31-9 at home during the season, which is an issue if New York begins the conference finals there and potentially has to close the series out at Little Caesars Arena.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were better at home (27-14) than on the road (25-16) this season. That would set up the Knicks (30-10 during regular season at the Garden) well, considering they'd have four possible home games if they draw the Cavs.