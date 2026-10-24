Knicks' Elfrid Payton Reunion Could Have a Hidden Agenda Behind It

The Knicks' Friday news dump consisted of multiple moves from the defending champions. Gaining most of the headlines was news about the Knicks inking former lottery pick Dalton Knecht, who was recently waived by the Lakers, to a two-way deal.

Yet, there was also the quieter reveal that the team's G League affiliate has acquired the returning player rights of old friend Elfrid Payton.

The Westchester Knicks trade their 2026 second-round pick in the NBA G League Draft (from VAL) to the Austin Spurs in exchange for the returning player rights to Elfrid Payton. — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) October 23, 2026

The Knicks' six-year transformation dating from Tom Thibodeau's first season to a parade down the Canyon of Heroes is best summed up by upgrading from Payton to Jalen Brunson, so this news surprised many to see the veteran linked to New York once more.

However, this move might actually be aimed at nothing that has to do with Payton playing for the Knicks at the NBA level again.

Elfrid Payton's experience is a major boon for Knicks' developmental efforts

Payton was the starting point-guard for David Fizdale and during the team's return to playoff basketball after seven empty seasons. He played in 108 regular season games, including 99 starts, across his two seasons in the Big Apple and some fans still have trauma from the days of his hair flopping around Madison Square Garden.

While some might view the 32-year-old as an insurance policy in Westchester, this move likely has more to do with the future of younger Knicks and not so much Payton’s future with the big club. Instead, he could be coming aboard with the plan of taking on a mentorship role in the G League and helping the development of New York's younger pieces with his facilitating skills.

Two things Westchester lacked last season is what Payton will bring: a veteran presence and a table-setting point guard to make the game easier for the young talent. Two years ago and for a few games towards the end of that season, T.J. Warren served as a veteran leader on the club.

Last year's Westchester group finished 14-22 and ranked near the bottom offensive efficiency. Wins and losses don’t matter so much in the NBA’s minor leagues, but rather growth. New York isn’t brimming with young talent that needs seasoning, but in the apron era teams need to win on the margins and find low-cost talent.

This is where the developmental curves of second-round pick Tyler Nickel and intriguing youngster Dink Pate, who was just brought back to Westchester after a failed bid at moving to the collegiate level, are important.

Expect to see Pacome Dadiet—while he sticks around—and the newly signed Knecht getting run with Westchester while on assignments. Payton can also help guide 23-year-old guard Jaden Akins, who is highly thought of by the Knicks brass.

Payton will primarily serve as a veteran presence for the younger Knicks

Payton, who was selected 10th overall in the 2014 draft, has not played in the league since the end of the 2024-25 season for the Pelicans. Over his final 10 games, he recorded ten-plus assists seven times and showed that he still knows how to find teammates with simple, high-value passes.

Back in the February, Payton played for Team USA in World Cup Qualifiers. He just so happened to be joined there by newest Knick James Wiseman, so it’s fair to assume members of New York’s front office were watching.

A few weeks go, Payton signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the Kings, where he competed for a roster spot and reunited with former Knicks GM Scott Perry, who drafted Payton while running Orlando and brought him to the Knicks, of course.

It's kind of unfair to reduce a player of Payton's pedigree to the concept of being a G League insurance policy and sage presence for youngsters in empty arenas. But that's exactly what the Knicks need from him.

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