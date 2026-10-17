Dink Pate's Surprise Knicks Return Creates Fascinating Possibilities

Few have had the kind of experience Dink Pate has in his basketball journey at only 20 years old. After joining the NBA's G League Ignite at 17 in 2023 and having spent time with the Westchester Knicks last year—averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 50 games—Pate is now back with the organization after an attempt to play for Providence College fell through.

According to Michael Scotto from Hoops Hype, Pate has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks. He joined the Providence roster during the summer, but the NCAA didn't clear him.

The New York Knicks will sign Dink Pate to an Exhibit-10 deal after his withdrawal from Providence, sources say. He averaged 16.4 points, 6.7 boards and 4 assists last season in the G League. He was the youngest pro USA player ever when he signed with the G League Ignite in 2023. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 17, 2026

Charlie Baker, the NCAA president, says they will not grant eligibility to student-athletes who have previously signed NBA deals. While he used two-way deals as an example, it seems the NCAA is using his time with the Westchester Knicks and his previous stint in the G League against him.

Once a top-40 prospect before the 2023-2024 season, the 6'8" Pate comes with upside, and the big hope is that Providence's loss becomes New York's gain.

Dink Pate's Knicks signing could result in a roster move

Minutes after the Knicks announced they signed Pate to an Exhibit 10 deal, they immediately waived him. That might seem strange, but it's actually par for the course with an E10 player, as teams typically sign-then-waive them in order to obtain the G League rights to said player.

They did the same with Summer League standout Liam Robbins in September. A day after announcing Robbins was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, they waived him to secure his rights.

.@nyknicks Waive Dink Pate — NY Knicks PR (@NY_KnicksPR) October 17, 2026

By securing Pate's rights, it can give New York another chance to get an extended look at him and see what he might bring to the table have. If the Knicks like what they see, they can always sign him to a two-way deal.

Of course, offering Pate a two-way deal also opens the Knicks up to other roster issues. Teams can have only three two-way players under contract, and Tyler Nickel, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Jaden Akins have secured those slots ahead of the season.

The Knicks probably aren't going to cut loose their second-round pick, Nickel, so that leaves McCullar and Akins as the two candidates Pate could replace. At that point, it's a matter of whom the Knicks value more.

Neither player had a particularly strong preseason, which puts both on the chopping block if the organization wants to promote Pate to a two-way. That said, Pate does have quite the overlap with McCullar in terms of build and position, while Akins is useful to have around as a developmental guard with the roster in flux between Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek being potential trade pieces.

New York could easily cut McCullar and put Pate in that two-way spot, while potentially even signing McCullar to join the G League team, since he likely would have very few (if any) suitors should he hit the open market. That'd be easy to view as an upgrade at the bottom of the roster, which is a priority for Leon Rose this year in order to make sure the defending champs have enough help.

Pate's journey to finally get in an actual NBA game has been up and down one. He bypassed his senior year of high school to join Ignite, and then when that dissolved, he was blocked from entering the NBA Draft in 2024.

Now, with his stint at Providence ending before he can play an actual game, Pate has a chance to finally stick with a team and develop properly. So far in his young pro career, Pate has become a journeyman before he can even legally drink. He'll turn 21 in March, giving him major long-term upside, which is all the more reason for the Knicks to consider moving McCullar to give Pate a larger runway.

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