Knicks' First Post-Draft Roster Move Becoming Clear

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the books for the NBA champion New York Knicks. The Knicks made multiple trades over the course of the two-day extravaganza, which wasn’t a surprise, given James Dolan has made his thoughts on the second apron clear.

However, the Knicks did leave the draft with a couple of new faces in Jack Kayil (guard from Alba Berlin) and Tyler Nickel (forward from Vanderbilt) in the second round, who could develop into key pieces of the rotation. That said, the Knicks' attention now turns to free agency, which begins next week, as they must figure out if they can afford to bring Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet.

Depending on what those guys get on the open market, it could force the Knicks to go in a different direction. If New York loses Shamet, for example, one player who could be a solid replacement is veteran 3-and-D wing Bruce Brown Jr.

The 29-year-old Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent after spending this season with the Denver Nuggets. It was Brown’s second stint with the Nuggets after winning a title with them in 2022-23. Given his versatility and potential price tag, he’d be a nice addition to help the Knicks defend their title.

Knicks should consider bringing in Bruce Brown to replace Landry Shamet

The veteran wing is a Swiss Army knife as he can do a little bit of everything on the floor. He can play some point, two-guard and small forward. And then on the defensive side, Brown can guard multiple positions, which is exactly what the Knicks need in the backcourt.

Brown rejoined the Nuggets on a one-year, $3.08 million deal, aka the minimum, and played in all 82 games. He carved out a nice role off the bench for the Nuggets, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

Denver Nuggets guard-forward Bruce Brown (11) dribbles upcourt as guard-forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) trails during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Despite playing steady minutes, Brown’s scoring dipped from where it was in 2024-25 (8.3 PPG) and 2023-24 (10.8 PPG). However, he was still a threat from beyond the arc, shooting 38.5% on 1.8 attempts per game.

Brown played 31% of his minutes at point guard and 64% of his minutes at shooting guard this season. He would give the Knicks another ballhandler in addition to Jalen Brunson and Jose Alvarado (if he returns), and someone who could play alongside those guys, too.

Brown is also familiar with playing in New York City, as he spent the early parts of his career with the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks were also rumored to be interested in Brown in 2024, when Tom Thibodeau was the head coach.

At the time, Brown spoke about how he would fit whatever Thibs needed him to do, sending some love to the city.

“I love New York,” Brown said via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “I hated New York before I lived here, but as soon as I moved here I loved it. Anytime you want to do something you can go do it. Great restaurants, great city, I love being back.”

With free agency on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the Knicks go about restocking their roster without going into the second apron. If Shamet gets a better deal elsewhere, New York should explore all avenues to find a replacement, including the veteran Brown.