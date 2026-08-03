Tyler Nickel Gave Knicks One Small Worry While in Vegas

Tyler Nickel came out of the gates red hot for the New York Knicks during the Summer League. He was drafted out of Vanderbilt University in the second round for his skills as a sharpshooter and showed just that during his introduction to the organization.

Nickel's ability to hit threes was on full display in his first game against the Brooklyn Nets. He was 6-of-10, totaling 18 points. He did that again in a game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nickel was 6-for-14 with 16 points.

Tyler Nickel with the 3-pointer, then the layup after going around the defender, and the And-1 three in the 1st quarter (with replays) pic.twitter.com/N3COxLh4Ki — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 11, 2026

Unfortunately, Nickel wasn't able to keep that torrid pace up. In game three against the Detroit Pistons, he cooled down. Nickel nailed three threes that game, but his overall shooting was poor. Those threes were the only shots he knocked down during the 29:58 he spent on the floor. Overall, he shot 3-for-13 from the field and had the lowest plus-minus among the five starters.

Nickel had another lackluster performance against the Golden State Warriors and might have even been a little gun-shy. Nickel spent 30 minutes on the floor and was 3-for-6. The shots he made were all threes, and he scored nine points in total that game.

After missing so many shots in his previous game, Nickel's more conservative approach may have just been an instance of him not wanting to have another unsightly game. You want your young players to take savvy shots, but at the same time, the Knicks probably don't want him to play scared either.

Not taking shots is probably a bigger concern than missing some in a game that doesn't count. Making buckets is why they drafted him in the first place.

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) shoots a three point basket against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nickel's future with the Knicks

Of course, Summer League isn't the be-all and end-all. The games in which he shot well hold the same weight as the last two. If there's one thing to look at, it's how much the Knicks leaned on Nickel.

Nickel had the most minutes in his final two games. Of everything he did, that might be the most telling from his time in Summer League. The Knicks want to see what they have in him.

If Nickel does end up getting minutes this season, the Knicks won't be relying on him to be the leading scorer. In fact, if he's more hidden and not as exposed as he was in Summer League, there's a great chance Nickel can get some open shots and showcase that sharpshooting ability.

If he's drilling threes coming off the bench, that will tell more about his future with the Knicks than a few exhibition games. Keep an eye on those garbage-time minutes.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.