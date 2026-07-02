Knicks' Jack Kayil Pick Quickly Turning Into a Big Letdown

As more days pass, the Knicks' 2026 draft results become even more head-scratching. The absence of a rookie center is sorely felt to begin free agency after New York saw both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti walk.

Instead of landing a young big, the team opted to take combo guard Jack Kayil with its first selection at No. 39. While the initial signs with Kayil were positive, his standing with the team has since taken a turn.

This week not only brought news that Kayil is expected to stay overseas, but Thursday also revealed he won't be suiting up for the team at NBA Summer League.

Knicks Summer League roster is out -- Dadiet and Diawara will play; Jack Kayil will not. pic.twitter.com/s7Ey5PVDIr — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) July 2, 2026

Suddenly, Kayil has gone from a youngster to be excited about to someone who doesn't even really feel part of the team despite being their top pick from the draft. And that raises some serious questions about his New York tenure.

Jack Kayil's Summer League absence for Knicks is not a promising sign

One of the biggest things working against Kayil is his rawness and nontraditional experience. He only turned 20 years old in January, and he's come up through the international ranks in the German BBL league, which isn't exactly a hotbed for NBA-level competition.

As a result, Kayil could use some refinement and development, which isn't a big problem for a second-round pick, especially one who's joining a contender that can utilize the G League to get him reps.

That's also what made Summer League a big opportunity for Kayil. He'd be playing alongside some of his future Knicks teammates like Mohamed Diawara and Pacôme Daidet, while also facing off against highly drafted rookies, ascending NBA players, and even veterans hoping to earn another shot.

There'd be little pressure for the German guard, who could simply go out and get a feel for his new basketball home. This would also allow New York to get a better read on where Kayil might be, and where he needs to go to be the rare draft-and-stash prospect that actually comes over in the future.

Jack Kayil says he does not plan to return to Germany for another year after being drafted by the Knicks pic.twitter.com/micv9vL2Ee — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 25, 2026

Instead, Kayil is an even bigger mystery than he was on draft night. Despite expressing his intent to be with the organization while growing his game, he's now heading back overseas, and it's unclear who or what ultimately made that call.

Similarly, it's now uncertain how Kayil will move forward with the Knicks or vice versa. It must be disappointing for his NBA plans to change, which could make him want to pursue other options. But New York could also be operating as though Kayil's not part of its future in any way, or maybe leaders think this is the best course of action to eventually have him come over.

Regardless, there's no denying how disappointing this outcome is. Instead of being the headlining piece of the team's rookie class, Kayil will be a distant afterthought. It's hard not to question why the Knicks chose him over any of the other talent that was more NBA-ready, or why they passed on adding a center when it was all said and done.

While fellow rookie Tyler Nickel—who will be playing in Summer League—is a nice player to come away with, there was so much more potential for New York during this draft. The Knicks' rocky start to free agency doesn't help that go down any easier.