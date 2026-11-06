Knicks' James Wiseman Experiment Just Got Revived in a Big Way

Entering Wednesday’s game against Chicago, new Knicks center James Wiseman had endured an uninspiring start to the season. In the first seven contests, the 25-year-old was a DNP four times. In the three games he did play, he totaled only 10 minutes and didn’t make a single basket—it was a troubling start to say the least.

But after Wednesday, Wiseman may have done enough good to give himself a better shot at staying with the champions all year long. In 10 minutes against the Bulls he made four buckets, while also tallying eight rebounds and three blocks.

He’s the only Knick center to put up those numbers so far this season. And there’s plenty more material for the optimists who think Wiseman can still be a factor for this squad.

He’s cramming a whole lotta productivity into short spells of action

Per 36-minutes, Wiseman is averaging a ridiculous 14 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks. Admittedly, the Knicks aren’t paying the former second overall draft pick the veteran’s minimum to play 36 minutes. They’re paying him as little as they’re legally allowed because he’s the backup to the backup.

However, If you find projections a bridge too far, his impact is indisputable even when looking at per-game stats. Only two Knicks are currently blocking at least one shot a game: Dalton Knecht, who’s played one (impressive) game, and Wiseman.

Just as there are no small roles, only small actors, the third-string center has become the spare tire of today’s NBA: no one really thinks about them until they’re needed, at which point if you don’t have one you are screwed.

Even if you’re only looking at raw numbers, Wiseman’s warrant a second look. Four Knicks are tied for the team lead with four total blocks: OG Anunoby, who’s done so in 263 minutes; Karl-Anthony Towns in 250; Andre Drummond in 106; and Wiseman in 21. New York’s per-game leaders in the category right now are Wiseman and Jordan Clarkson.

You can sum up or pro-rate all the numbers all you like. One constant keeps popping up: Wiseman is as good as shot blocker as this team currently employs. That’s reason enough to keep playing him.

Wiseman could help the Knicks in one area that doesn’t get discussed much

On the one hand, the Knicks have very little shot-blocking and Wiseman is somewhat capable in that department. Therefore, there’s a problem and he’s one solution, yes? Well, yes and no.

New York is blocking 4.4 shots a game, good for 23rd in the Association. I would have bet all the money I have that they’ve dropped in the rankings after losing Mitchell Robinson. Reader, they haven’t.

If anything, where the Knicks miss Robinson the most—and where Drummond is a less-capable replacement than Wiseman—is when they’re the ones trying to finish over defenders. Last year, New York’s opponents had the seventh-fewest rejections in the league; this year, they have the fourth-most.

It doesn’t take a beautiful mind to follow the math and see where the change is most dramatic. Robinson was younger than Drummond, more athletic and a better leaper. Drummond gets blocked a lot at the rim. Wiseman seems more likely to dunk on the defense, draw a foul or do both.

Depending on the matchup, there are nights he could be a better second choice than Drummond.

The upcoming schedule is heavy on good teams with good bigs

The Knicks’ next 11 games feature several against quality teams with quality frontcourts. Towns has cut down on the fouls and the turnovers the past couple of games, and Drummond’s been better since his obvious unhappiness after having his minutes cut earlier in the campaign.

But the NBA, once a marathon regular-season followed by the sprint of the postseason, is now just constant kinetic chaos. A deep rotation isn’t a luxury; it’s the bare minimum required of any team with aspirations beyond the Play-In.

Three of New York's next 11 games are against Cleveland, who features one of the league’s better big-man pairings in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Knicks will get their first few looks at Indiana, who’ve made a big stylistic shift at the five-spot in going from Myles Turner to Ivica Zubac.

Inter-conference matchups with the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers means battling behemoths Rudy Gobert and Donovan Clingan. The last game in this stretch is at home against the Heat and All-Star bigs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The odds of KAT staying out of foul trouble and Drummond holding his own against the names listed above are not great.

The Knicks need Wiseman as insurance for the present and optionality for the future. Ariel Hukporti started out playing very sporadically for the Knicks, first under Tom Thibodeau and last year under Mike Brown. He’d play one or two games, then sit for three or four; most nights he only played a handful of minutes, then he’d suddenly get 20 or 30.

That’s a lot of jerking around for a rotation regular, but for a part-time reservist the back-and-forth keeps him in the flow—especially playing for a coach who likes to keep everybody on their toes.

If by Thanksgiving the Knicks are on a winning streak, there’s a chance Wiseman will have played a part in getting them going after a rough start to the season. If they aren’t, they might have already seen enough these first few weeks to keep him around.

Putting up numbers in a 30-point blowout of the Bulls may not seem like a big deal, but Wiseman’s career has been one long and winding road, and the journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step. The Knicks are hoping Wednesday in Chicago was the first of many Wiseman takes moving forward with them.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.