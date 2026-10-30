Knicks Are Facing a Harsh James Wiseman Truth After 5 Games

Karl-Anthony Towns getting into foul trouble in this young season for the New York Knicks isn't just a KAT issue. It also highlights something Leon Rose and company have tried to fix this offseason. That is finding a backup center after losing Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks have Andre Drummond, who is imperfect, and behind him, James Wiseman, who has had an even rougher go over the first five games. While Drummond's demonstrated his value (at times), the same can't be said for Wiseman, even if he hasn't made many appearances—which could mean New York's search for a third center isn't over after all.

James Wiseman might not be Knicks' true solution to third center problem

Wiseman has been used sparingly. He has played 10 minutes in total. But it's also worth noting he was given seven minutes against the Magic with Drummond being benched and did almost nothing good with them, going 0 of 5 with a turnover and two rebounds.

This lack of usage either signals that Mike Brown is trying to figure out what rotations work, what don't and has plans for Wiseman once he learns the system a bit, or that the Knicks simply don't trust him after giving him a bit of a longer leash against Orlando and it resulting in very little.

Unfortunately, it very much appears like it could be the second possibility. This was illustrated during the team's recent back-to-back, which saw Brown let Wiseman onto the court for a single minute the first night, and Wiseman logging a DNP for the second game.

That's a loud sign about their distrust of him, as on a night where guys were tired and came out sluggish against the Bulls, Wiseman still couldn't see the floor to help shoulder the burden.

Another bad sign is Brown playing OG Anunoby at center for a bit this season. The unit Anunoby spent the most time at the five features him, Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Landry Shamet, and Deuce McBride. They have played together four minutes, and defensively, it worked. It's a tiny sample size, and it's hard to put too much weight on it, but together they have had a 122.2 Defensive Rating.

The unit Wiseman's spent the most time with featured Hart, Brunson, Clarkson, and Shamet. They spent three minutes together and had a 16.7 DEFRTG.

It does feel like the Knicks are at a point where they'd rather try anything than give Wiseman a shot. He didn't play against the Bulls, and the Knicks opted to go a few minutes with Anunoby at center. Then, against the Pistons, their first win of the season, Wiseman came in at garbage time. He played all of 1:13 on the court.

Mike Brown pulls aside James Wiseman after the Knicks' practice session pic.twitter.com/lmYYyxNhh7 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

Right now, the Knicks are operating as if they have only two centers on the roster. When KAT went to the locker room clutching his wrist against the Bulls, the entire team and front office must have held their breath. If anything happens to KAT or Drummond—KAT especially—this team is in serious trouble.

Unfortunately, that is just where they are right now, since James Dolan said he didn't want to go over the second apron. Brown might give Wiseman another look at some point, but if he doesn't look better than he has, he may not be long for a Knicks team desperate for an impactful third-string center.

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