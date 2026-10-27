Knicks Must Double Down on Tyler Kolek as Jose Alvarado Remains Sidelined

The New York Knicks are 0-3 to start this season. Their slow start is some combination of a championship hangover and just attempting to figure out a rhythm for this season, seeing what works and what doesn't.

One person who could benefit from the Knicks finding a tempo early is Tyler Kolek.

Jose Alvarado's left ankle sprain opened the door for Kolek in their loss to the Magic. Of all the bench options, Kolek saw the second-most minutes on the court. He played 15 minutes, and only Landry Shamet had more, with 22.

Despite going 0-for-2 from three and 0-for-4 from the floor overall, Kolek took on a facilitator role. He had nine assists, which was the most of any Knicks player. On the other side of the court, Franz Wagner also had nine, but in 37 minutes.

Kolek's biggest assist probably came early in the game, when the Knicks and Magic were tied at 35-35. Kolek took a shot under the rim, missed, and fought to win the ball back from 6-foot-10 Wendell Carter, who has about eight inches on him. Once Kolek eventually snagged the ball from Carter's clutches, he found an open Landry Shamet, who knocked down a three (h/t Knicks).

gotta love the hustle from @tyler_kolek 👀 pic.twitter.com/lCllkOVNVA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 25, 2026

Kolek will probably never be a superstar in this league, but that is the type of hustle that has endeared him to Knicks fans. Plus, if he plays hard like that in another opportunity, it could provide a spark to a team that head coach Mike Brown has said looks like it's moving around in mud.

Outside of the nine assists, Kolek didn't turn the ball over. He also had one steal and three rebounds.

Knicks must continue leaning on Tyler Kolek's playmaking

One person who was impressed by Kolek's efforts last night was actor Ben Stiller.

Stiller posted on X the morning after the loss: "Tyler Kolek played good defense last night." A simple, yet accurate view, and at least one silver lining—albeit a tiny one—in a winless season.

Tyler Kolek played good defense last night — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) October 26, 2026

Stiller, the longtime celebrity superfan, wasn't wrong, and while his numbers weren't jaw-dropping because of the lack of scoring, they should at least have earned Kolek a shot to prove himself a little more in his start against the Pistons on Tuesday.

Since it looks like Alvarado will be out again, Brown should give him a similar opportunity to see if he can improve on Sunday's showing and potentially earn more time on the court in the future.

Right now, Kolek is in a tough spot. He's behind Alvarado on the depth chart. On top of that, he's eligible for an extension, but the Knicks have other candidates to give the bag to before him. That could put Kolek in a position to be moved at some point this season and potentially get more playing time and a decent payday elsewhere.

If the plan is to deal Kolek, Alvarado going down could be a showcase of sorts for the young point guard. Either way, Kolek playing well against better competition in the Pistons will open up some opportunities for him, whether with the Knicks or another team down the line.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.