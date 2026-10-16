How a Potential Tyler Kolek Trade Could Impact the 2026-27 Knicks

The preseason is over, roster decisions are due, and as expected, the Knicks sound interested in adding both James Wiseman and Bruce Brown to the team. In order to do that, the Knicks may trade Tyler Kolek. That part was not expected.

On Friday, SNY TV's Ian Begley theorized that the Knicks "will explore other deals—including trades involving third-year guard Tyler Kolek—this weekend and Monday."

But there are reasons Kolek makes more sense in a trade—both for the Knicks and whichever team acquires him. Here's how a potential deal could impact the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

Tyler Kolek's contract could open up trade possibilities

Trading Pacome Dadiet or Miles McBride would be the most seamless move for the Knicks, as they're players they haven't made any moves toward extending.

Still, trades require partners, and it's difficult to imagine one looking to give up one or more assets for McBride, a free agent next summer. Ditto Dadiet. The Knicks hold a team option for $5 million that they don't seem likely to exercise. If they don't wanna pony up, why would anyone else?

It's an open secret around the league that despite his growth and contributions to New York's evolution into a champion, McBride will never get the pay raise he deserves from the only team he's played for. If an opposing team liked what they've seen this preseason from Dadiet, they might not feel like there's a ton of competition for his services.

In both cases, acquiring the player without extending them runs the risk of losing them for nothing next summer.

Kolek's contract includes a team option next season and costs less than half what Dadiet would be due. Kolek's about as painless on a team's payroll as it gets, and any team landing him has up to two years to get him in their system and bring him along.

Everyone knows what the Knicks are trying to do. No one's looking to give the champs a handout. If New York wants to add two players of value, it has to lose one.

Is Deuce wild again?

After months of consensus figuring McBride was the likeliest trade candidate, what does it say for him if Kolek is dealt instead?

It could signal that the Knicks are doubling down on their title defense and that they feel the second apron may already mark the end of this group's run. Keeping McBride gives them a better chance of winning this year than keeping Kolek; maintaining the status quo while turning Kolek into Brown/Wiseman does so even more.

Maybe the front office is doubling down, in a sense. Given the roster realities and how far ownership is in its now-suspended negotiations with extension-eligible players Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, McBride and Kolek, could this be a way of cutting the baby in half?

Keep Deuce and add the two most obvious helpful additions—Wiseman and Brown—to maximize the champs' one last go-round, then head into the offseason with the possibility of cap space and bigger moves to be made.

Pacome Dadiet's spot could be saved

It's entirely possible Dadiet remains a Knick come Monday, when rosters are set, because he failed to impress another team enough to trade for him. It's also possible the Knicks saw enough from Dadiet this preseason to see a clearer path to a bigger future with the team than Kolek, despite the latter's career to this point being far more impressive.

Brunson, McBride, Jose Alvarado, and—in a pinch—Hart or Brown can all run the offense. Kolek's game is a mix of ball-handling, passing and shooting that no Knick besides Brunson can match. But Kolek's defense is also weaker than the others. He may appeal to more teams looking for help than Dadiet. That might work better for New York, too.

Dadiet is 6'9" and 21 years old; he isn't 22 until July. The results haven't always been there this preseason, but much like McBride looked good before he really began playing well, Dadiet's processes and flow look less jittery and uneven than before. His teammates have been demonstrative in their support for him over the past few weeks, particularly after his over-and-back violation late in the win over Toronto.

And Dadiet getting into a groove would make sense; he's played more consistently this preseason than at any point in the past two seasons.

What kind of impact could a potential Tyler Kolek trade have on Pacome Dadiet's future with the Knicks? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brunson, Towns, Hart, Brown and Mikal Bridges are all over 30. OG Anunoby will be next summer. The Knicks need to get younger. They need the potential for improvement from within, because they may not have the money or flexibility to buy, trade for or draft it from one year to the next. They may need Dadiet. They clearly feel they need both Wiseman and Brown.

They clearly like Kolek, but it's not as clear that they need him.

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