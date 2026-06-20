Knicks Need to Call Pelicans About Another Win-Win Trade Before Draft

The Knicks are only a few days officially into their offseason, but the rumor mill is already churning. Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that New York is looking to trade either the No. 24 or No. 31 pick in the draft.

Now this could all be pre-draft smoke. But if Leon Rose is serious about a trade, the Pelicans are the perfect partner for another deal.

Knicks, Pelicans both have reasons to consider a trade involving No. 24 pick

Of course, these two franchises just did business a few months ago, as New Orleans agreed to send Jose Alvarado to the Knicks for two second-round picks.

That extra capital makes the Pels a threat to shake up their roster this summer, and Alvarado went on to become an NBA Finals hero in the Big Apple, so it's safe to say both teams should be happy about their previous trade.

Jose Alvarado is HYPED



“We brought the trophy home. Let's party, baby, let's party. Knicks in 5.”



(h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA) pic.twitter.com/sg7JhPiMss — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 18, 2026

Now, this positive business relationship could benefit both sides again. New York has both financial hurdles and a roster crunch to deal with after winning the title.

While the No. 24 selection is a great spot to add a talented rookie, the reality is they may not have a path to playing anytime soon, and the Knicks would be paying them to sit, rather than using that cash to bring back a higher-impact veteran.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is reportedly looking to acquire a first-rounder in this draft, as it currently owns zero. One Pelicans insider even hinted the team could be in the market for multiple firsts, especially given general manager Troy Weaver's history of doing just that when he was in Detroit.

Possible trade package and return for Knicks' No. 24 pick

This sets the stage for New York and New Orleans to strike a deal. The Pelicans notably have their own first-round pick in 2027, 2029 and 2031, which are the three years the Knicks owe their first-rounder to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges.

In addition, New York does not have second-round picks in 2029, 2030 or 2031, but the Pels have 2030 and 2031 second-rounders.

The Timberwolves landed three total second-round picks for the No. 31 choice in 2025, so the No. 24 selection is going to demand a higher price. That likely puts a New Orleans package at a future first, and possibly with a second-round pick attached if there are strong protections put on the first-rounder.

For the Pelicans, they'd get more immediate help by sacrificing a future asset, and they may believe that'd be a less-premium choice if they think who they take at No. 24 will help them win more games.

Meanwhile, this would allow the Knicks to remain focused on keeping their veteran-led core together, and they'd add a selection down the line that they have more use for than this year's pick.

Knicks trading No. 24 pick would come with risk

Though there's valid reasoning for New York to go down the path of trading the No. 24 selection, it very well could come back to bite them as well.

Passing on bringing in a talented rookie would be predicated on a veteran returning. But given there's time between the draft and the start of free agency, that leaves room for talks to fall apart with the likes of Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet. Then the Knicks could be facing the reality of having opted out of a great chance to get a youngster who could fill either of those absences.

Mitchell Robinson's uncertain future could make the Knicks more selective in how they use their first-round pick. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This year's draft class is one that many experts and fans are high on, and that means New York might skip adding a rookie who could make a big difference and even change its future trajectory. Hitting on a high-impact youngster not only boosts the Knicks' chances of racking up multiple rings over the next few years, but it also opens up unforeseen roster possibilities if they end up with a star on a cheap rookie contract.

Though New York has known vets it'd like to bring back after winning a title, the opportunity to inject some youth on deals with several years of control is also alluring for a team almost maxed out on spending. While the draft is a dart throw, the reward of hitting could easily outweigh the benefits of trading away the No. 24 pick.