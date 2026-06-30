Tracking Every Knicks Move During Free Agency and 2026 Offseason (Signings, Losses, Trades, More)

All eyes are on the Knicks, both in New York and across the league, as free agency begins. Though the team is a threat again in 2026-27 with their entire core locked in, the moves they make on the margins very well could determine their ability to repeat.

With that in mind, let's begin to track everything the Knicks have done during the 2026 offseason between additions, losses, and everything else.

Knicks' additions during 2026 offseason (signings, re-signings, trades, draft picks)

Free agency signings

6/22 : Reportedly agreed to re-sign Mohamed Diawara on multi-year, $10+ million deal

: Reportedly agreed to re-sign Mohamed Diawara on multi-year, $10+ million deal 6/26 : Reportedly agreed to re-sign Jose Alvarado on three-year, $13 million deal

: Reportedly agreed to re-sign Jose Alvarado on three-year, $13 million deal 6/29: Reportedly agreed to re-sign Landry Shamet on four-year, $24 million deal

The Knicks have made the most of their time in the lead up to free agency by reportedly agreeing to three deals with impending free agents. Promising rookie Mohamed Diawara was first to be taken care of, though clear details of his arrangement are still to emerge.

Jose Alvarado, meanwhile, has opted to decline his 2026-27 player option in favor of a longer-term deal with the team. This allows him to have a bit more financial security for the next several years and be a key part of New York's second unit for this core's entire title window.

Then there's the big domino falling with Landry Shamet coming back. SNY's Ian Begley notes Shamet had bigger offers he could've pursued, but he took less than he would've seen elsewhere to give the Knicks some extra flexibility while snagging himself a significant raise.

Now the attention is on Mitchell Robinson, who seems likely headed elsewhere, and Jordan Clarkson as the two other bench piece futures to sort out as free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET.

Draft picks and trades

6/24 : Drafted Jack Kayil (No. 39) and Tyler Nickel No. (47) in second round

: Drafted Jack Kayil (No. 39) and Tyler Nickel No. (47) in second round 6/24 : Acquired draft rights to international players Melvin Ajinca, Louis Labeyrie and

: Acquired draft rights to international players Melvin Ajinca, Louis Labeyrie and Chinemelu Elonu 6/24: Acquired 2029 Sacramento Kings second-round pick (from the Rockets), two future seconds from the Suns, two future seconds from the Mavericks

Jack Kayil is an intriguing combo guard who likes to initiate on offense as a scorer and playmaker. Meanwhile, Tyler Nickel is a sharpshooter who proved himself as one of college's best marksmen over the last three years. Both are worthwhile flyers for the Knicks who should also be cheap as potential two-way candidates.

Knicks' losses during 2026 offseason

Free agency

6/29: Declined to extend qualifying offer to Ariel Hukporti, making him unrestricted free agent

The Knicks lost the ability to make Ariel Hukporti a restricted free agent and thus to match any offer he gets in free agency by declining to extend him a qualifying offer. This suddenly allows Hukporti to sign with any team of his choosing.

Of course, that could still be New York, and there's reason to believe that could happen. Hukporti would make around $200K less if he signed on the veteran minimum with the Knicks, instead of taking the lowest qualifying offer. While a minuscule difference, it is enough for the team to explore this route, especially since it doesn't close the door on the German center's return.

Given his situation is complex, he lands in the "Losses" section for now, but could jump up top in the coming days.

Draft

6/23 : Traded Sergio De Larrea (Mavericks) and Koa Peat's (Suns) draft rights

: Traded Sergio De Larrea (Mavericks) and Koa Peat's (Suns) draft rights 6/24: Traded Ugonna Onyeso's draft rights to Pistons

The Knicks drafted Sergio De Larrea, but traded him and picked up Koa Peat's draft rights, whom they then also dealt in what eventually became a four-team deal. New York also selected Ugonna Onyeso No. 53 overall but traded him for cash.

If any of these three players become something at the next level, the Knicks will have to fight back regrets.