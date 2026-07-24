Knicks Now Have Urgent Move to Make With LeBron Joining 76ers

The Knicks' title defense got a lot more complicated on Friday, as Shams Charania reported that the 76ers won the LeBron James sweepstakes. On the heels of Philadelphia also adding Jaylen Brown via trade, this makes New York's biggest competition in the East abundantly clear.

A big threat becoming even more dangerous means the Knicks can't afford to have any holes this upcoming season. Unfortunately, the team is dealing with a huge one at the moment without a third center on board.

But with James not holding up free agency anymore, New York should now be racing to get Nick Richards signed before someone else pounces.

Nick Richards signing would be huge for Knicks in 76ers-LeBron aftermath

While Richards is by no means a star or even a Mitchell Robinson replacement, he is clearly the best free agent center left on the market that the Knicks can afford.

The 6-foot-11 big man is an exciting athletic presence who could provide a different spark than Andre Drummond when Karl-Anthony Towns needs to sit. Richards showcased some of his potential in 2023-24 with a career-best 9.7 ppg and 8.0 rpg, then followed that up with 9.3/8.2 the following season while splitting time with two teams.

Richards does leave a bit to be desired on the defensive side, with both his production (career 1.0 bpg) and effort being questioned. This is part of the reason the 28-year-old has been traded midseason in back-to-back years.

Yet, New York has remained interested in him despite whatever faults he may have, which sets the stage for a pursuit now in the LeBron aftermath.

REPORT: Nick Richards and Kevon Looney have been linked to the Knicks as a potential Mitchell Robinson replacement, per @BrettSiegelNBA. pic.twitter.com/PX2QGdB6nm — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 27, 2026

The Knicks just watched one of their rivals and top competition for 2026-27 add a monstrous talent who is hungry to end his career with a title before hanging 'em up. Whatever pressure the team was already feeling to defend its championship is now multiplied 10-fold by this development, as Cleveland and Miami are much less scary landing spots from New York's perspective.

Sure, the Knicks' strong leadership and unique culture likely don't have anyone in that locker room shaking in their boots. And while Philly has added several new faces, the Sixers still need to win on the court before they're crowned the new kings of the East.

But there's no denying this reduces the already slim margin for error for New York, which has seen numerous teams around the league make big moves in hopes of knocking them off.

The Knicks ended up being very lucky on the injury front when the playoffs arrived, yet assuming that'll be the case again is a fool's errand. The extra toll a long run like that takes could end up weighing on several players who were key to the Finals victory, including Towns after he became a focal point on both ends of the court.

This is what makes addressing center with another move such an important agenda item for New York. Drummond has his own flaws, and he likely won't have nearly the same level of impact that Robinson did on his own. He's up there in age, too, at nearly 33 years old, so he may not be able to withstand a heavy load if Towns needs a longer-term fill-in.

Signing Richards would at least plug this gap with a talented player who still has room to grow. He frankly hasn't been in an environment like the one the Knicks have, which could see him hit another level while playing with massive stakes on the line.

A signing also doesn't totally box New York in case Richards doesn't work out. He could be moved at the deadline again if he turns out to be a poor fit or the team thinks there's a better upgrade available.

The 76ers landing LeBron does swing the pendulum closer in their direction, but New York can take back control by shoring up its last remaining weakness, and Richards is the easiest way to do so, with trades seeming difficult right now.