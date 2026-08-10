Knicks’ Old Ben Simmons Interest Is Now More Relevant Than Ever

At one point, Ben Simmons was on top of the world. Years later, the most you ever hear about him is when anybody brings up the clip of Colin Cowherd telling LeBron James that the league is going to be okay because Simmons was around. He may never be the player that he once was, and right now, with the 6-10 guard looking to make a comeback, there could be a mutually beneficial opportunity for both him and the New York Knicks.

Simmons is looking to regain some status in the league, and ESPN's Marc J Spears is reporting that he is willing to take the league minimum to play. Spears is also reporting that he has one non-guaranteed deal on the table, so there is some interest around him.

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (left) is looking to make a return to the NBA. Could the New York Knicks be a potential option for him? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ben Simmons and the Knicks could both help each other out

Last offseason, Simmons turned down a one-year veteran minimum deal from the Knicks and did not play at all during the 2025-26 season. Considering that the Knicks are desperate to add a center, if Leon Rose is willing to try his hand at landing Simmons again, and Simmons is willing to come to the Garden, he could be an intriguing option.

Simmons is long removed from his days as an all-star, and it feels unlikely that he will ever command big money at any point in his career, but all the Knicks would need him to do is catch a few rebounds and get some assists.

They would hardly rely on him to score, and seeing as he was repelled by the basket during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, he could continue that trend in another borough, and nobody would fault Simmons for not taking shots. In fact, it could be encouraged.

If the Knicks get the 2022-2023 version of Simmons as a third-string center, they would certainly take that type of production. That year, Simmons averaged 6.9 points, grabbed 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He wouldn't play 26.3 minutes per game as he did that season, so those averages would likely go down, but that level of play would be fine given the role.

Simmons is a lightning rod for attention, but one thing about playing for the Knicks is that he could be hidden behind the stars. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges are the ones getting all the attention. He could hide in plain sight, get garbage-time minutes, and slowly build up his value. If things go well, he could buy another year or two in the league and float around for a while.

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