Taj Gibson Emerging as a Cut Candidate Could Interest Knicks

As the Knicks' quest to sign a third center drags on, it seems more apparent the team is waiting for someone it fancies to become available. But with there being resistance on the trade market, New York may have to settle for signing a big man who's released during the preseason.

The Knicks already have few cut candidates to keep tabs on around the league, but they can now add familiar face Taj Gibson to the list.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently generated some buzz by noting that Gibson owns a $3.82 million non-guaranteed salary for this season that "makes him a potential candidate to be waived" by the Grizzlies.

Reporting on James Harden talks with the Cavaliers, Peyton Watson sign-and-trade discussions, five teams in the mix for Bennedict Mathurin, Timberwolves interest in Jonathan Kuminga, and roster crunches for the Grizzlies and the Hornets on @hoopshype. https://t.co/Nlll89fcq5 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 31, 2026

That's not all, however. Memphis has added several new names to its frontcourt this offseason by trading for Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant, signing Quinten Post, and drafting Cameron Boozer Jr. and Karim López.

So there's a ton of new competition for Gibson, who's now a holdover as Memphis pivots its roster in a new direction. But there's also an unavoidable need for the Grizzlies to shed players with 19 currently under contract and only room for 15 by opening night.

Given New York's frontcourt need and Gibson's obvious connections to the franchise, this could be setting up another run for him in the Big Apple.

Taj Gibson may be headed toward his release, gives Knicks an intriguing decision to make

Now, Gibson is even older (41) than he was when he initially joined the Knicks (35), and he was already an elder statesman of the league then. His second stint in New York wasn't very productive, either, with 1.0 ppg and 1.8 rpg over 10 appearances. The absence of Tim Thibodeau also works against these sides reconnecting.

However, familiarity is sometimes a valuable factor, especially for contenders who don't want to disrupt what they have going on. The Knicks fully know what kind of selfless player and leader Gibson is from his time with them. The fact he's already crossed over with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby—even if it was brief during the 2023-24 campaign—could help him being welcomed back.

Then there's Gibson as a basketball player. He is no longer a top sixth man, but he's shown he can still provide a handful of solid minutes in a third-string or supporting role. This past season he averaged a decent 3.4 ppg and 2.7 rpg in only 9.1 minutes with Memphis.

Gibson even made 11 starts for the Hornets in 2024-25 while notching 3.2 rpg across 11.1 minutes on the year. He played in 37 games that season, which is an encouraging sign that he won't break down in case New York actually used him as a third big.

Gibson's wealth of playoff experience with an impressive 71 postseason appearances (five of which were as a Knick) to his name also would fit right in with this squad in 2026 fresh off of a title. Though he hasn't captured a ring himself, he'd be a respected veteran voice the team's stars could lean on after giving so much on the court and off of it to make sure this past season ended with a championship.

These playoffs showed that having a third big Mike Brown can trust in emergency is vital, especially with opponents gunning to get Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble. Gibson could offer a steady hand behind Andre Drummond who can help keep things afloat for even 2-3 important minutes in the frontcourt.

New York should absolutely set its sights higher in the coming weeks, as there's trade targets and even other possible cuts that could present more upside or long-term value. That being said, no one wants to help the defending champs out, so the Knicks may very well be picking from the box of scraps left behind by other franchises.

This is what makes Gibson's potential availability at least something worth noting. He'd be another option at a time of need who's essentially painless to bring in, since he's a known quantity and someone happy to take on the third big role when others may not be.

If a bigger move doesn't materialize, New York could slot Gibson right in to patch the hole for opening night and still keep canvassing for other big men up through the deadline.